"Aa maara jigar no tukdo chhe" - Axar Patel tests Gujarati of GT's south India-based player ahead of IPL 2025 clash in Ahmedabad [Watch]

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has reached Ahmedabad with the rest of his squad for their next IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The match will start at 3.30pm IST on April 19, and before the matchday, Patel caught up with GT's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.
Although Siraj plays for the Ahmedabad-based franchise, he hails from Hyderabad and does not understand local language Gujarati much. Meanwhile, Patel was born in Gujarat and knows the local language well.
Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians (MI) last week, Axar Patel was spotted speaking in Gujarati with MI's captain Hardik Pandya. Axar did the same with GT's Mohammed Siraj as he told him on camera:
"Aa maara jigar no tukdo chhe." (He is very close to my heart)
The person recording the video asked Siraj if he understood what Patel said. Siraj replied in Hindi:
"Mera jigar ka tukdaa hai."
Patel was delighted to see Siraj's perfect translation of what he said. Gujarat Titans wrote in the caption that Siraj is very close to their heart as well.
Can Axar Patel win his 1st IPL match as captain in Ahmedabad?
Delhi Capitals will take on the Gujarat Titans in their seventh game of IPL 2025 on April 19. It will be the first time Axar Patel leads an IPL franchise in his home state of Gujarat. Patel has grown up playing cricket in Gujarat, and it will be a huge moment in his career to captain a franchise on his home soil.
So far, DC have registered five wins in six matches under Patel's captaincy. It will be interesting to see if they can win the away match against the Gujarat Titans. GT have recorded four wins in six matches. The winner of this match will likely end the weekend as the table-toppers.
