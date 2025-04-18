"Aa maara jigar no tukdo chhe" - Axar Patel tests Gujarati of GT's south India-based player ahead of IPL 2025 clash in Ahmedabad [Watch]

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has reached Ahmedabad with the rest of his squad for their next IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The match will start at 3.30pm IST on April 19, and before the matchday, Patel caught up with GT's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Ad

Although Siraj plays for the Ahmedabad-based franchise, he hails from Hyderabad and does not understand local language Gujarati much. Meanwhile, Patel was born in Gujarat and knows the local language well.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians (MI) last week, Axar Patel was spotted speaking in Gujarati with MI's captain Hardik Pandya. Axar did the same with GT's Mohammed Siraj as he told him on camera:

"Aa maara jigar no tukdo chhe." (He is very close to my heart)

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The person recording the video asked Siraj if he understood what Patel said. Siraj replied in Hindi:

"Mera jigar ka tukdaa hai."

Patel was delighted to see Siraj's perfect translation of what he said. Gujarat Titans wrote in the caption that Siraj is very close to their heart as well.

Can Axar Patel win his 1st IPL match as captain in Ahmedabad?

Delhi Capitals will take on the Gujarat Titans in their seventh game of IPL 2025 on April 19. It will be the first time Axar Patel leads an IPL franchise in his home state of Gujarat. Patel has grown up playing cricket in Gujarat, and it will be a huge moment in his career to captain a franchise on his home soil.

Ad

Expand Tweet

So far, DC have registered five wins in six matches under Patel's captaincy. It will be interesting to see if they can win the away match against the Gujarat Titans. GT have recorded four wins in six matches. The winner of this match will likely end the weekend as the table-toppers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More