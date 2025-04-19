Abishek Porel gifts his wicket for 18 off 9 balls in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Abishek Porel threw away his wicket after a whirlwind start in their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19. The southpaw got off to a promising start, scoring 18 runs off eight deliveries before holing out to mid-on off the next delivery. With this, DC lost their first wicket for 23 runs.

The dismissal came in the second over of Delhi’s innings. Arshad Khan bowled a low full-toss and Porel played it straight down the throat of Mohammed Siraj at mid-on. Siraj did well to hold onto the catch as the left-hander had smashed the ball powerfully.

Abishek Porel has been decent with the bat this season, returning with scores of 0, 34*, 33, 7, 33, 49, and 18 (today). The Delhi-based franchise had bought him for INR 4 crore at the mega auction.

The 22-year-old Bengal batter will be keen to convert his starts into big scores in the second phase of the IPL 2025 league stage. Meanwhile, Arshad Khan returned to the wickets tally after going wicketless in his last outing against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

GT strike early after electing to bowl against LSG in the IPL 2025 fixture

Arshad Khan and Prasidh Krishna struck early after GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl against DC in the IPL 2025 encounter.

At the time of writing, the Capitals were 58/2 after 4.4 overs, with skipper Axar Patel and Karun Nair at the crease. KL Rahul (28 off 14) was the last batter to be dismissed, lbw by Krishna.

Third-placed GT are coming into this game on the back of a six-wicket loss to the Super Giants in their last outing. They have four wins in six games.

On the other hand, league leaders Delhi beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a Super Over contest in their last game. They have five wins in six matches.

Follow the GT vs DC IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

