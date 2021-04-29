Adam Zampa issues clarification on his statement about India 'not feeling safe'

Adam Zampa, who recently stated that India didn't feel as safe as the UAE, has issued a clarification on his comments after reaching Australia.

The leg-spinner said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took all the necessary precautions to keep the players safe. He even mentioned that the tournament is in safe hands and hopes it will end on a successful note.

"My comments about the vulnerability of the IPL bubble had nothing to do with feeling like the virus would enter the bubble at any stage. The BCCI and RCB had many precautions to make us feel safe. I believe the tournament is in great hands and will definitely see the finish line," said Adam Zampa.

Adam Zampa, along with his RCB teammate Kane Richardson, decided to quit the IPL 2021 midway due to fears about being locked down in India at the end of the tournament.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in India, the Australian government imposed a ban on all flights to and from India. As this news broke out, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson immediately decided to head home.

Adam Zampa thanks RCB for helping him get back home

After reaching Australia, Adam Zampa thanked fans for their concern. The Aussie cricketer also thanked RCB for being supportive and making the process of returning to Australia easier.

"Thanks to everyone for the messages of concern. Kane and I have both reached Melbourne safe and sound," Zampa said in a statement. Thanks to RCB management for the way they dealt with the situation. As soon as we made the choice that the right thing to do was to come home, they were fully supportive and did everything they could to help."

"Their understanding of the situation made the process a lot easier. I am understanding the velocity of the situation in India and my thoughts go out to the whole country. It was a personal choice to leave for several reasons," continued Zampa.

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson will now undergo a two-week mandatory quarantine in a Melbourne hotel before they can return to their homes.