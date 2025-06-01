African influencer recreates Rishabh Pant’s century celebration; video goes viral amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

A video of an African influencer recreating Rishabh Pant's IPL 2025 century celebration has recently gone viral online on social media platforms. Pant endured a tough time with the bat for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) this season after getting picked for a record-breaking bid of ₹27 crore at the mega auction.

Ad

The southpaw overcame the lean patch with a sensational knock of 118 (61) in his final appearance for LSG this season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Pant promoted himself in the batting line-up to No. 3, ahead of Nicholas Pooran, and smashed a blistering ton to power his side to a massive total of 227.

After reaching the century mark, Rishabh Pant celebrated by performing a backflip. However, the special knock ended in vain as RCB chased down 228 after a magnificent performance from Jitesh Sharma.

Ad

Trending

An X user then posted a video on social media to give a glimpse of an African content creator recreating Rishabh Pant's backflip celebration. The video soon went viral, amassing more than 500k views and 10k likes.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is the original post from the content creator:

Ad

"He showed why this guy is special"- Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's century in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed Rishabh Pant's batting performance in LSG's final match this season. He opined that Pant took the responsibility by batting up the order and went on to show his class, putting up an exhibition of fine stroke play.

Ad

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', he said:

"Rishabh Pant came to bat up the order in this match. The way he started playing from the first ball, he showed why this guy is special. It was his second IPL century. When you play with power, you hit very good shots on the on side. So people bowl wide to you. He was hitting over cover on one leg while falling."

Ad

"The shots he hit over the off side, you cannot use the bottom hand to hit there because if you do that, you will drag it towards the on side. However, if you hit on the off side with the same strength, it showcases your backlift and downswing and how you can throw your weight in that direction. It also showcases your unique ability," Chopra elaborated.

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More