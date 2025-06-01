African influencer recreates Rishabh Pant’s century celebration; video goes viral amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

A video of an African influencer recreating Rishabh Pant's IPL 2025 century celebration has recently gone viral online on social media platforms. Pant endured a tough time with the bat for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) this season after getting picked for a record-breaking bid of ₹27 crore at the mega auction.
The southpaw overcame the lean patch with a sensational knock of 118 (61) in his final appearance for LSG this season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Pant promoted himself in the batting line-up to No. 3, ahead of Nicholas Pooran, and smashed a blistering ton to power his side to a massive total of 227.
After reaching the century mark, Rishabh Pant celebrated by performing a backflip. However, the special knock ended in vain as RCB chased down 228 after a magnificent performance from Jitesh Sharma.
An X user then posted a video on social media to give a glimpse of an African content creator recreating Rishabh Pant's backflip celebration. The video soon went viral, amassing more than 500k views and 10k likes.
"He showed why this guy is special"- Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's century in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed Rishabh Pant's batting performance in LSG's final match this season. He opined that Pant took the responsibility by batting up the order and went on to show his class, putting up an exhibition of fine stroke play.
Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', he said:
"Rishabh Pant came to bat up the order in this match. The way he started playing from the first ball, he showed why this guy is special. It was his second IPL century. When you play with power, you hit very good shots on the on side. So people bowl wide to you. He was hitting over cover on one leg while falling."
"The shots he hit over the off side, you cannot use the bottom hand to hit there because if you do that, you will drag it towards the on side. However, if you hit on the off side with the same strength, it showcases your backlift and downswing and how you can throw your weight in that direction. It also showcases your unique ability," Chopra elaborated.
