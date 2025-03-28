AI predicts how many runs MS Dhoni will score in today's CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match

MS Dhoni was unbeaten on zero off two balls as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat old rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in their first IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK were chasing a target of 156 in the contest and the keeper-batter came into bat with the team score reading 152-6. He blocked two balls and allowed Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45) to finish off the match with a six.

Chennai Super Kings fans would be looking forward to watch their favorite 'Thala' bat in the much-hyped clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk on Friday, March 28. Ahead of the game, we asked Grok AI to predict how many runs Dhoni would score in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 clash. Analyzing the batter's past performance against RCB and his record at Chepauk, Grok wrote:

"How many runs he scores today will depend on factors like when he comes in, the game state, and RCB’s bowling strategy. He could smack a quick 20-30 if he gets going, or he might not even bat if CSK’s top order dominates."

In 33 innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, Dhoni has notched up 864 runs at an average of 39.27 and a strike rate of 141.9, which includes four half-centuries and a highest score of 84*. Looking at his IPL record at Chepauk, he has enjoyed batting at the venue. In 60 innings, he has 1,469 runs to his name at an average of 41.97 and a strike rate of 145.15, with seven fifties.

MS Dhoni on the verge of becoming CSK's highest run-getter in the IPL

Dhoni needs 19 runs to become Chennai Super Kings' highest run-getter in the IPL. The 43-year-old keeper-batter has played 235 matches for the CSK franchise in the IPL and has scored 4,669 runs, averaging 40.25 at a strike rate of 139.20, with a best of 84*. Suresh Raina is on top of the list. In 171 matches, he notched up 4,687 runs at an average of 32.32 and a strike rate of 136.88.

Overall, Dhoni has played 265 IPL games and has scored 5,243 runs at an average of 39.12 and a strike rate of 137.46, with 24 half-centuries. He represented Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in 2016 and 2017, when CSK were suspended from the IPL.

