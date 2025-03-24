"All IPL franchises should apologize" - Fans hail Shardul Thakur for sensational opening spell in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Shardul Thakur had social media buzzing after his incredible two-wicket opening over in the side's IPL 2025 opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on March 24. The 33-year-old has enjoyed a sensational last three days after going unsold at the auction.

Ad

Thakur replaced the injured Mohsin Khan in the LSG squad after the latter was ruled out of the tournament with a torn ACL. Thakur was underwhelming in his last two IPL seasons with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), picking up a combined 12 wickets in 20 outings at an economy of over 10.

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old is an IPL veteran of 96 matches, resulting in his last-minute inclusion to the LSG squad as an injury replacement.

Ad

Trending

Fans on Twitter praised Thakur for making the most of his fortune instantly, with the following reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued to praise Shardul Thakur for making an immediate impact, saying:

"Shardul Thakur going unsold shows you how out of the touch the people at the Auction are."

"From being unsold in methe ga auction to coming in as injury replacement and now picking up 2 big wickets in first over of the tournament. Lord Shardul Thakur is unstoppable. His absence would had been a great loss not just for Lucknow Super Giants but for IPL - Indian Premier League," tweeted a fan.

Ad

"Some cricketers have a vibe that makes you root for them, no matter what. For me, Shardul Thakur is one of those," a fan said.

Shardul Thakur's brilliant opening over helps LSG take control in DC clash

LSG produced an outstanding batting performance to post a massive 209/8 in 20 overs. Opener Mitchell Marsh and No.3 batter Nicholas Pooran smashed the DC attack to all parts of the ground, scoring a combined 147 off 66 deliveries.

Ad

Inspired by the batters, Shardul Thakur wasted no time in dismissing DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and wicketkeeper batter Abishek Porel in the first over of the second innings. His double-wicket over reduced the home side to a dismal 2 for 2 in their mammoth run-chase. Thakur's first spell figures read 2 for 19 in two overs.

Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals as DC collapsed to 65/5 in just the seventh over. However, quick-fire 30s from Tristan Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam kept DC in the hunt and took the score to 168/6 in 16 overs. DC require another 42 off the final four overs to pull off an improbable victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback