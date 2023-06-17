"Always wanted to be part of the Yellow team" - David Miller reacts after signing with Texas Super Kings for MLC 2023

South African batter David Miller recently expressed his delight after being roped in by Texas Super Kings (TSK) ahead of the upcoming inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC 2023).

In a video shared by the franchise on its social media handles on Saturday, June 17, Miller spoke about how he always wanted to be part of the Super Kings side. He also recalled that he played a practice game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during his younger days.

Reacting to his signing, Miller said:

"It's unbelievable to be part of the Super Kings family. In South African IPL, I played in the Dolphins, and we actually played a warm-up game against Chennai. I was very young, a young 17-year-old, and I always wanted to be part of the Yellow team."

David Miller was with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The Hardik Pandya-led side ended up as the runners-up, suffering a five-wicket loss (DLS method) to CSK in the final.

"MLC is going to have a big effect on world cricket" - David Miller

Speaking in the same video, David Miller predicted a bright future for MLC 2023. He seemed confident that the tournament would carve a niche for itself among all other franchise-based T20 leagues in the world.

The veteran batter added:

"MLC is going to have a big effect on world cricket, like all the other leagues. I think all the other leagues have their unique brand, and I am most certainly sure MLC will be the same."

It is worth mentioning that apart from Miller, Texas have also roped in notable names including Faf du Plessis (captain), Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, and Dwayne Bravo.

TSK are scheduled to face Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening fixture of MLC 2023. The match will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on July 13.

