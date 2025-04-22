'Apna waala daal na': Fuming Rishabh Pant yells at bowler as stump mic comment goes viral in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants' keeper-batter and captain Rishabh Pant was fuming at leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi during the IPL 2025 game against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at the Ekana International Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, the 27-year-old was heard telling the spinner "Apna waala daal na."

The incident occurred in the second over of the innings as Pant brought on Rathi inside the powerplay after Shardul Thakur conceded 15 off the opening over. Although Rathi conceded only six runs in the over, the captain seemed to be unhappy with his bowling and said:

"Apna waala daal na" (Bowl your best ball).

Rathi, who is playing his first IPL season, has one of the best economy rates - 7.27 - in the league. The 25-year-old was particularly outstanding during the high-scoring contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when he finished with figures of 4-0-33-1 as the Super Giants defended 238 from a losing position. On Tuesday, he recorded figures of 4-0-24-0 but the home side lost.

Rishabh Pant's struggles with the bat continue amid Lucknow Super Giants' defeat

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pant's struggles with the bat continued as the Super Giants lost to the Capitals for the second time this season. The left-hander inexplicably came out to bat at number seven and was bowled for a duck, lasting only two balls as he went for the reverse scoop over short third man.

Aiden Markram (52), Mitchell Marsh (45), and Ayush Badoni (36) were the key contributors as LSG posted 159/6 after an excellent start.

It was also the third duck for the Super Giants' captain this season and he has managed only one half-century in nine matches, drawing backlash from the fans, especially after going for ₹27 Crore in the auction. The Capitals chased down the target in 17.5 overs with eight wickets to spare with Abishek Porel (51) and KL Rahul (57*) scoring half-centuries. Visiting skipper Axar Patel also chipped in with 34* off 20 balls.

