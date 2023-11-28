"Are they here to win?" - Aakash Chopra on Australia heading into 3rd IND vs AUS T20I

Aakash Chopra has questioned whether Australia came into the ongoing T20I series against India with a winning mindset.

The Aussies suffered a 44-run loss in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram after suffering a two-wicket defeat in the first game in Visakhapatnam. They need to register a win in the third T20I in Guwahati on Tuesday to keep the five-match series alive.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Australia are mentally fatigued after their recent ODI World Cup triumph. He elaborated (12:05):

"The Australian team needs to buck up but the big question is - Do they actually want to win? Are they here to win? 'What else you here for' - it reminds me of Kapil paaji (Dev). It is being heard that some reinforcements are being sent for Australia. They are slightly emotionally drained after winning the World Cup."

The former India opener advised Matthew Short to play Ravi Bishnoi sensibly. He stated (11:30):

"I will want to give a suggestion to Matthew Short. Keep your ego aside because Ravi Bishnoi will come and bowl you a googly - you, Ravi Bishnoi, I, our commentary team, the Australian team, the Indian team, and the 25000 spectators in Guwahati know that - so play a little cautiously."

Chopra urged Australia to bring Jason Behrendorff back into their playing XI. He reasoned that there might be a little help while the ball is new, recalling the left-arm pacer picked up a four-wicket haul when he played a T20I against India in Guwahati in 2017.

"Destroy the opposing team" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from India

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored half-centuries in the second T20I. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra wants India to seal the series in Guwahati. He also highlighted the significance of the toss at the venue, reasoning (9:05):

"What is there for India here? Firstly it is a chance to win the series. Make it 3-0, destroy the opposing team. I feel the toss will be important here, as was the case in Thiruvananthapuram, because there are chances of even more dew coming in Guwahati than was there in Thiruvananthapuram."

The reputed commentator feels Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan's amazing performances could create a selection conundrum for India once Shreyas Iyer joins the squad for the fourth T20I. He explained (10:55):

"Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, the top three, are doing an amazing job. I am thinking who will go out once Shreyas Iyer comes in. Tilak Varma's health is in danger currently. But if Tilak Varma goes out, will Surykumar Yadav play at No. 5?"

On the bowling front, Chopra pointed out that Prasidh Krishna performed well in the last match after a pounding in the first game. He urged Arshdeep Singh to focus on his death bowling, considering the left-arm seamer has been expensive with the old ball in the first two T20Is.

