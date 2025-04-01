Arshdeep Singh sends Mitchell Marsh packing for a golden duck in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Arshdeep Singh struck early as he dismissed in-form Mitchell Marsh in the IPL 20254 clash between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 1. The Aussie opener perished for a golden duck as Punjab got off to an excellent start.

The dismissal came in the first over of the contest. Arshdeep bowled a hard length ball that seamed away from the leg stump. Marsh tried to tuck it across but was beaten by the movement. The ball also got stuck on the surface before reaching the batter.

The right-hander was completely surprised by the delivery, managing a leading edge, and Marco Jansen completed the high catch at the short third-man region. The left-arm pacer took off for a celebratory run as soon as the ball went up in the air.

Watch the video below:

With the wicket, Arshdeep Singh continued his knack of picking up wickets in his first over. He also prevented Marsh from cashing in against Punjab after scoring back-to-back half-centuries against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Dew could be a factor" - PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer on choosing to bowl against LSG in IPL 2025 encounter

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against LSG in the IPL 2025 encounter, citing the dew factor. The 30-year-old said at the toss (via Cricbuzz):

"We are going to bowl first. It's a new ground, new pitch, dew could be a factor as well and this being a red-soil pitch, we want to chase."

Punjab, who beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 11 runs in their IPL 2025 opening game, made a solitary change as Lockie Ferguson was included in the playing XI.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant-led LSG fielded an unchanged side following their five-wicket win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match. This was their first win of the season after losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) by one wicket in their opening game of the 2025 campaign.

At the time of writing, LSG were 32/2 after 3.5 overs, with Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni at the crease. Opener Aiden Markram (28 off 18 balls) was the last batter to be dismissed, cleaned up by Lockie Ferguson.

