"As a captain, I learnt a lot from him" - Moeen Ali on MS Dhoni

England and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali has opened up about how MS Dhoni has positively impacted his career. The veteran all-rounder revealed that the keeper-batter remains open to every question regarding captaincy and answers everything.

Ali joined the Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 and played an integral role in their title victory that year. The 35-year-old clobbered 357 runs in 15 matches that year at 25.50, maintaining a strike rate of 137.31, including a 20-ball 37 in the final.

While he managed only six wickets throughout the season, Ali kept an economy rate of 6.36.

Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 @alter_jamie #IPL2021 Moeen Ali, who in 2018 went to RCB for Rs 1.7 crore, today joins CSK for Rs 7 crore. After taking eight wickets, Axar Patel ko Chennai mein 6, 6, 6 maarke sahi timing ka upyog kiya Moeen ne. Now hopefully CSK can figure out how best to use him. #IPLAuction2021 Moeen Ali, who in 2018 went to RCB for Rs 1.7 crore, today joins CSK for Rs 7 crore. After taking eight wickets, Axar Patel ko Chennai mein 6, 6, 6 maarke sahi timing ka upyog kiya Moeen ne. Now hopefully CSK can figure out how best to use him. #IPLAuction2021 #IPL2021

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ali reflected on how learned a lot playing for the Super Kings, stating that Dhoni has been a massive help. He said:

"I spent some time with MS and spoke a lot. I ask questions about captaincy and he answers. It is very open like that. As a captain, I learned a lot from him. I have also learned a lot from his batting. You learn a lot in CSK."

The Warwickshire all-rounder also expressed his excitement ahead of IPL 2023, given the auction they had and especially playing at Chepauk, continuing:

"I don't know about other teams but CSK is a family franchise. I am looking forward to this season. They had a very good auction. I am looking forward to playing with the new players and the biggest thing is I am looking forward to the Chepauk and its crowd."

The Yellow Army made some serious picks in the IPL 2023 auction held in December in Kochi, most notably, Ben Stokes for a whopping INR 16.25 crores. The seam-bowling all-rounder could likely lead the franchise in the future.

"I think the IPL has really contributed a lot to the England team" - Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali in action for CSK. (Image Credits: Twitter)

When asked how the IPL helped England, the spin-bowling all-rounder hailed the tournament for gaining knowledge about the Indian team and making them used to playing in front of big crowds. He explained:

"A lot. I think the IPL has really contributed a lot to the England team. Not just as individuals but we played a lot against the Indian team. You get to know about the Indian players' strengths and weaknesses. You can use that to your advantage. As individuals, it definitely helped us in playing in front of big crowds."

Moeen Ali is currently involved in the International League T20, plying his trade for the Sharjah Warriors.

