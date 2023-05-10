"At the age of 41 - he still got it - GOAT" - Fans erupt as CSK captain MS Dhoni scores 20 off 9 balls vs DC in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni starred with the bat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 10.

The right-handed batter hit 20 off nine balls at a strike rate of 222.22, including two sixes and a boundary. The 41-year-old ensured CSK post a competitive total of 167 with his late flourish with the bat against DC.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to witness MS Dhoni’s sixes at Chepauk. One user tweeted:

"Well played, MS Dhoni. 20 runs from just 9 balls at the age of 41 - he still got it - GOAT."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Sagar @sagarcasm Daily schedule of MS Dhoni Daily schedule of MS Dhoni https://t.co/H04Ui3mOiy

Hit 2-3 Sixes

Makes Everyone Happy

Its Good to be a dhoni's fan

Watch MS Dhoni's boundaries here:

For the uninitiated, Dhoni has been clinical with the bat in IPL 2023. He has, so far, scored 96 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 208.69, including 10 sixes, despite nursing his knee injury. His late blitz has helped CSK stretch their total in the last few overs on several occasions this season.

The Ranchi-born cricketer will now look to continue his exploits with the bat as the Chennai-based franchise aim to win their fifth IPL trophy.

MS Dhoni’s CSK set a 168-run target for DC

A clinical bowling performance from the Delhi Capitals restricted Chennai Super Kings to 167/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Besides Dhoni, Shivam Dube (25), Ruturaj Gaikwad (24), Ambati Rayudu (23), Ravindra Jadeja (21), and Ajinkya Rahane (21) also chipped in with the bat.

For DC, Mitchell Marsh emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/18. Axar Patel scalped a couple of sixes, while Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, and Kuldeep Yadav also settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, DC were 13/1 after two overs, with Philip Salt and Mitchell Marsh at the crease. Captain David Warner departed for a two-ball duck. He was caught by Rahane at cover as Deepak Chahar provided the first breakthrough for CSK.

