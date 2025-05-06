Avneet Kaur ignores paparazzi's question on Virat Kohli controversy during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Indian television and film actress Avneet Kaur has been part of a recent controversy involving star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli. She was recently asked about the same amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
Avneet Kaur was spotted getting into a car when the paparazzi asked her about the Virat Kohli incident. However, the actress did not give any reaction or response and ignored the question about the controversy involving the star cricketer.
Watch the video of the same posted on the social media platform Instagram below -
For the unversed, Kohli had liked her 'bold' pictures uploaded on Instagram. Kohli does not follow Avneet on Instagram, and the 'like' sparked a huge controversy.
The star RCB batter recently put up a story on his Instagram handle, issuing a clarification, saying that it could have been a possible algorithm error and that it was not intentional.
“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding," he had written on his story.
Kohli had recently posted a birthday wish for his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, following which the Avneet Kaur incident sparked controversy.
Virat Kohli's top form in IPL 2025 for RCB
All the social media buzz and controversy aside, Virat Kohli has been in magnificent form for RCB with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He is their leading run-getter with 505 runs from 11 innings so far at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46.
He has also scored seven half-centuries from 11 games, showcasing his consistent performances this season. Moreover, all of these seven fifties have come in a winning cause for RCB.
His performances have played an important role in their campaign, as they have eight wins and 16 points, almost certain to qualify for the playoffs. In their previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru, Kohli smashed a 33-ball 62 with five boundaries and as many sixes, striking at 187.88.
RCB face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) next at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, May 9, which will be a crucial game for them as they aim for a top-two finish on the points table.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS