Avneet Kaur ignores paparazzi's question on Virat Kohli controversy during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Indian television and film actress Avneet Kaur has been part of a recent controversy involving star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli. She was recently asked about the same amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Avneet Kaur was spotted getting into a car when the paparazzi asked her about the Virat Kohli incident. However, the actress did not give any reaction or response and ignored the question about the controversy involving the star cricketer.

Watch the video of the same posted on the social media platform Instagram below -

For the unversed, Kohli had liked her 'bold' pictures uploaded on Instagram. Kohli does not follow Avneet on Instagram, and the 'like' sparked a huge controversy.

The star RCB batter recently put up a story on his Instagram handle, issuing a clarification, saying that it could have been a possible algorithm error and that it was not intentional.

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding," he had written on his story.

Kohli had recently posted a birthday wish for his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, following which the Avneet Kaur incident sparked controversy.

Virat Kohli's top form in IPL 2025 for RCB

All the social media buzz and controversy aside, Virat Kohli has been in magnificent form for RCB with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He is their leading run-getter with 505 runs from 11 innings so far at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46.

He has also scored seven half-centuries from 11 games, showcasing his consistent performances this season. Moreover, all of these seven fifties have come in a winning cause for RCB.

His performances have played an important role in their campaign, as they have eight wins and 16 points, almost certain to qualify for the playoffs. In their previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru, Kohli smashed a 33-ball 62 with five boundaries and as many sixes, striking at 187.88.

RCB face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) next at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, May 9, which will be a crucial game for them as they aim for a top-two finish on the points table.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More