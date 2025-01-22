Axar Patel gets the better of a struggling Gus Atkinson for 2 off 13 in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Jan 22, 2025 20:57 IST
Axar Patel celebrating the wicket of Gus Atkinson [Image credits: BCCI]
India all-rounder and vice-captain Axar Patel dismissed a struggling Gus Atkinson in the ongoing first T20I against England on Wednesday, January 22. The two teams are currently playing the opening game of the five-match series at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Axar Patel made a fine comeback after being hit for 15 runs in his first over, picking up two wickets and conceding just seven more runs in his other three overs. He first dismissed Jamie Overton (2 off 4) caught out in the deep by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Soon after, the Delhi Capitals all-rounder got another wicket to his name. On the last delivery of the 16th over, Axar Patel had Gus Atkinson (2 off 13) stumped, with Sanju Samson showing some quick reflexes behind the sticks.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Gus Atkinson became the seventh wicket to fall in this innings. His dismissal left England at 103/7 after 16 overs with Jofra Archer replacing him in the middle.

England bowled out for 132 in the IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Jos Buttler was the only batter to score in excess of 20 for England in the 1st T20I against India [Source: Getty]
Jos Buttler was the only batter to score in excess of 20 for England in the 1st T20I against India [Source: Getty]

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, England were met with a rude shock as openers Phil Salt (0 off 3) and Ben Duckett (4 off 4) were dismissed in the powerplay. Harry Brook (17 off 14) and Jos Buttler (68 off 44) looked to resurrect the innings but wickets falling at regular intervals saw the visitors restricted to 132 in 20 overs.

For India, all bowlers barring Ravi Bishnoi registered themselves in the wickets column. Varun Chakravarthy (3/23), Axar Patel (2/22), Arshdeep Singh (2/17) and Hardik Pandya (2/42) all contributed with wickets. The hosts now need 133 to register a 1-0 series lead.

