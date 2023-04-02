"Axar Patel ko match khatm hone ke baad kyun bhejte hain?" - Fans troll David Warner's DC for batting collapse in IPL 2023 opener against LSG

Delhi Capitals (DC) lost their IPL 2023 opening game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 50 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday (April 1).

Chasing 194, DC managed just 143-9 in their allotted 20 overs. Capitals' captain David Warner top-scored with 56 off 48, including seven boundaries. Rilee Rossouw added 30 off 20, but the other batters had an off-day.

For LSG, Mark Wood scalped a fifer, while Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets apiece.

Fans were disappointed with DC’s failure with the bat. Some questioned their decision to send Axar Patel (16 off 11) at No. 8, while others looked displeased with Warner’s slow innings and captaincy. One tweeted:

"India ho ya Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel ko match khatm hone ke baad kyun bhejte hain? (Why do India or Delhi Capitals often send Axar Patel after the game is over?)"

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Captaincy effects warner batting performance. Sunrisers realised this problem.



Earlier in the day, LSG posted 193-6 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Kyle Mayers smashed 73 off just 38 deliveries, including seven sixes and two fours. Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni chipped with 36 (21) and 18 (7) respectively. Krisnappa Gowtham smashed a six off the last delivery.

For DC, Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya took two wickets apiece, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav settled for one wicket each.

"A few dropped catches and the momentum shifted" - DC captain David Warner

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner picked Kyle Mayers' dropped catch as one of the turning points of the game. Mayers, who was dropped on 14 by Khaleel Ahmed, scored 73 off 38.

In the post-match show, Warner said:

"It was a bit of a challenge. We had some early momentum with the fast bowlers; they bowled very well in the powerplay. A few dropped catches and the momentum shifted there, but you can't take anything away from Lucknow. They batted very very well. I thought 170 was par, but they did an exceptional job. Momentum is a big thing in this game."

He continued:

"(On the knock of Mayers) But when one guy goes big, he's a big strong boy. He was hard to stop."

Warner will now look to get DC back to winning ways in their next game against Gujarat Titans at home on Tuesday (April 4).

