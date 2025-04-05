  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Axar Patel misses his slog sleep to get castled for 21 by a brilliant Noor Ahmad googly in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Axar Patel misses his slog sleep to get castled for 21 by a brilliant Noor Ahmad googly in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified Apr 05, 2025 16:49 IST
Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty
Axar Patel played a bright hand to keep the momentum going for DC in the middle overs (Image Credit: Getty)

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel's brief knock against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end after being castled by Noor Ahmad's trademark googly at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5. The left-handed batter attempted a full-blooded slog sweep to clear the mid-wicket boundary but found no contact to walk back after scoring 21 runs.

Ad

Axar promoted himself to No.4 to maintain the left-hand-right-hand combination with KL Rahul following Abishek Porel's dismissal in the seventh over. The captain showed intent from the word go as he took on Ravindra Jadeja for a six down the ground to get off the mark.

He continued to rake in the boundaries against the spinners in the middle overs to keep the scoreboard ticking. Keen on persisting with the intent, he tried to take on Noor Ahmad despite KL Rahul hitting a six just a couple of deliveries back. The left-arm spinner floated the ball on a length, tempting Axar Patel to go down on one knee and strike it to the leg side. The ball sneaked through the gap between the bat and body to castle the stumps.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ad

Axar Patel scored 21 runs off 14 deliveries. The all-rounder has struggled against CSK in the past, averaging only 14.36 after 14 innings since 2014. Interestingly, he had also batted at No.4, much like today, in his first-ever outing against the opposition in the IPL.

DC have wickets in the bank even after Axar's dismissal to aim a final flourish

The visitors' score read 90/3 in the 11th over after Axar Patel's departure. Sameer Rizvi was sent out to bat while KL Rahul continued to hold one end in sublime fashion. DC have made it a point to score at least one boundary every over, and have not been backed into a corner by the CSK spinners.

As of writing, KL Rahul has notched his first fifty of the season while DC are placed relatively comfortably at 138/3 after 15 overs, with Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma yet to come.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी