Axar Patel misses his slog sleep to get castled for 21 by a brilliant Noor Ahmad googly in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel's brief knock against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end after being castled by Noor Ahmad's trademark googly at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5. The left-handed batter attempted a full-blooded slog sweep to clear the mid-wicket boundary but found no contact to walk back after scoring 21 runs.

Ad

Axar promoted himself to No.4 to maintain the left-hand-right-hand combination with KL Rahul following Abishek Porel's dismissal in the seventh over. The captain showed intent from the word go as he took on Ravindra Jadeja for a six down the ground to get off the mark.

He continued to rake in the boundaries against the spinners in the middle overs to keep the scoreboard ticking. Keen on persisting with the intent, he tried to take on Noor Ahmad despite KL Rahul hitting a six just a couple of deliveries back. The left-arm spinner floated the ball on a length, tempting Axar Patel to go down on one knee and strike it to the leg side. The ball sneaked through the gap between the bat and body to castle the stumps.

Ad

Trending

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Axar Patel scored 21 runs off 14 deliveries. The all-rounder has struggled against CSK in the past, averaging only 14.36 after 14 innings since 2014. Interestingly, he had also batted at No.4, much like today, in his first-ever outing against the opposition in the IPL.

DC have wickets in the bank even after Axar's dismissal to aim a final flourish

The visitors' score read 90/3 in the 11th over after Axar Patel's departure. Sameer Rizvi was sent out to bat while KL Rahul continued to hold one end in sublime fashion. DC have made it a point to score at least one boundary every over, and have not been backed into a corner by the CSK spinners.

As of writing, KL Rahul has notched his first fifty of the season while DC are placed relatively comfortably at 138/3 after 15 overs, with Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma yet to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More