Ayush Badoni's charmed innings ends on 22 as he is stumped by MS Dhoni off Ravindra Jadeja in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni was stumped by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja to send him packing for 22. The two teams are currently facing off at the BRSABV Stadium, Lucknow, on Monday, April 14.
Badoni came in at number 5 following Mitchell Marsh's dismissal (30 off 25). The 25-year-old started nicely, scoring a boundary off the second delivery he faced. He constructed a crucial partnership with Rishabh Pant, adding 32 runs for the fourth wicket. He also took a liking to Jamie Overton's bowling, smashing him for consecutive maximums.
Notably, Badoni also had some luck going his way. He survived a catch in deep off a no ball, and an LBW decision was overturned after replays showed he had got some glove on the ball. However, his luck seemed to have run out, with the batter charging Ravindra Jadeja, missing the ball and being stumped.
Take a look at his dismissal below:
Ayush Badoni was dismissed for 22 runs off 17 balls. He was the fourth wicket to fall and was replaced in the middle by Abdul Samad in the middle.
LSG finish on 166/7 after 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 clash
After being asked to bat first, LSG posted a modest total of 166/7 in their 20 overs, which happens to be their lowest this season. They lost two wickets cheaply, but a half century by Rishabh Pant (63 off 49) ensured the hosts posted just in excess of 160.
Chennai Super Kings are currently placed last in the points table and are without a win in their last five games.
