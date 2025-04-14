  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Ayush Badoni's charmed innings ends on 22 as he is stumped by MS Dhoni off Ravindra Jadeja in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Ayush Badoni's charmed innings ends on 22 as he is stumped by MS Dhoni off Ravindra Jadeja in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Apr 14, 2025 21:36 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Ayush Badoni was dismissed for 22 - Source: Getty

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni was stumped by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja to send him packing for 22. The two teams are currently facing off at the BRSABV Stadium, Lucknow, on Monday, April 14.

Ad

Badoni came in at number 5 following Mitchell Marsh's dismissal (30 off 25). The 25-year-old started nicely, scoring a boundary off the second delivery he faced. He constructed a crucial partnership with Rishabh Pant, adding 32 runs for the fourth wicket. He also took a liking to Jamie Overton's bowling, smashing him for consecutive maximums.

Notably, Badoni also had some luck going his way. He survived a catch in deep off a no ball, and an LBW decision was overturned after replays showed he had got some glove on the ball. However, his luck seemed to have run out, with the batter charging Ravindra Jadeja, missing the ball and being stumped.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Take a look at his dismissal below:

Ad

Ayush Badoni was dismissed for 22 runs off 17 balls. He was the fourth wicket to fall and was replaced in the middle by Abdul Samad in the middle.

LSG finish on 166/7 after 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 clash

Rishabh Pant scored his first half centuty for the Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant scored his first half centuty for the Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

After being asked to bat first, LSG posted a modest total of 166/7 in their 20 overs, which happens to be their lowest this season. They lost two wickets cheaply, but a half century by Rishabh Pant (63 off 49) ensured the hosts posted just in excess of 160.

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed last in the points table and are without a win in their last five games.

About the author
Lavil Saldanha

Lavil Saldanha

Twitter icon

Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.

An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.

Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.

In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications