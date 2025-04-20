"Bas last me mere trh single maang ke century pura nahi kar paya tu"- Top 10 funny memes after GT's win vs DC in IPL 2025

Fans online shared numerous memes, as the Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in the 35th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday (April 19) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As a result, GT displaced DC at the top of the points table.

After being asked to bat first, DC managed to post a daunting total of 203/8 on the back of a collective effort from their batting unit. Captain Axar Patel top-scored with an anchoring knock of 39 (32). Lanky pacer Prasidh Krishna picked up four wickets for the Titans.

GT then chased down the steep target comfortably in 19.2 overs, courtesy of a blistering knock from Jos Buttler (97*). He received some support from Sherfane Rutherford (43) and Sai Sudharsan (36).

The high-scoring IPL 2025 encounter between GT and DC entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:

"The way we came back in the game was great" - GT captain Shubman Gill after beating DC in IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad

At the post-match presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill reflected on the win, saying (via ESPNcricinfo):

"The way we came back in the game was great. At one point, it looked like that they will get to around 220-230 but the bowlers pulled it back well. We have been chasing well so far and it's coming off well for us. They were ahead in the game and with Axar in the middle we decided to not give a go to Sai Kishore."

"It was disappointing to get run out but hopefully I will get my chance. It was magnificent the way Buttler and Sherfane rotated the strike and mixed caution with aggression. They picked the bowlers well. It's very pleasing to be at the top of the points table," Gill added.

Gill had an off day, as he was run out for just seven runs.

What were your favorite moments from this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

