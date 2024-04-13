"Baseball player arrived in IPL"- Fans hail Jake Fraser-McGurk for impactful debut in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match

Young Australian sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk set the IPL 2024 stage on fire on his debut for the Delhi Capitals (DC) and helped his team beat the Lucknow Super Gitans (LSG) on Friday, April 12.

Fraser-McGurk scored 55 runs off just 35 balls in an innings that included two boundaries and a staggering five sixes, three of which were back-to-back off Krunal Pandya's bowling. The youngster made a statement that he was unfazed by the demands of the IPL and showed his match-winning ability.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were thrilled to see Jake Fraser-McGurk burst onto the scene in the IPL. Here are some of their reactions:

"Baseball player arrived in IPL Jake Fraser," wrote a fan.

"That's some first impression! Terrific knock by the Rooster (Fraser-McGurk's nickname)! #LSGvDC #IPL2024," wrote another.

Here are a few more reactions:

"What an entry to the biggest of stages," a user chimed in.

"Fraser-McGurk, sixes only," a fan said.

"Jake Fraser-McGurk in his very first IPL game was fantastic !! 55 runs on debut which left no doubt which team was going to win the game,very very impressive !! He's just 22 himself,will only get better from here," another tweet read.

An injury to Mitchell Marsh allowed his compatriot Fraser-McGurk to bat at No. 3. After such a performance, it will be difficult for the Capitals to bench the youngster, even when the injury woes in their batting get solved.

Jake Fraser-McGurk on his carnage against Krunal Pandya

While the partnership of 77 runs between Rishabh Pant and Jake Fraser-McGurk was crucial in setting up DC's win, the latter taking down LSG spinner Krunal Pandya could be the moment where the Capitals took decisive control over the chase.

Fraser-McGurk smashed Krunal for three sixes on the trot and brought the equation down to run-a-ball. Speaking in a video posted by the IPL after the game, the 22-year-old Australian explained his thought process while going after Krunal. He said:

"Rishabh and I saw that as a potential match-up for me and we thought that those could be the over that gets us (required run rate) to six an over instead of eight an over. To be able to go ahead and do it is really good for me."

Fraser-McGurk also spoke about getting to spend time alongside his compatriot and veteran opener David Warner. He is looking forward to learning as much as he can from Warner in the upcoming weeks.