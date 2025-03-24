“Batting first?” - Rishabh Pant’s hilarious banter with Axar Patel at toss for DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant shared hilarious banter with his India teammate Axar Patel - who is also Delhi Capitals (DC)'s skipper this season - at the toss ahead of the Indian Premier League game between the two teams in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24.

Ad

The duo, who are known for their chirpy nature and friendly teasing towards each other, walked out for the toss, which was hosted by commentator Murali Kartik. After the coin was tossed in the air by the home captain Patel, Pant called for 'heads', but it came down as 'tails', meaning, in favor of DC.

Patel quickly said that he wanted to bowl first, but Pant took the microphone from his hands and asked him, almost half-mockingly, if he were batting first. The duo then playfully jostled with each other before Patel told Kartik that he intends to bowl first due to the due factor coming in later during the game.

Ad

Trending

"Batting first?" Pant asked Patel in a playful manner.

You can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rishabh Pant will come up against his former franchise

Rishabh Pant, who was a part of the Delhi Capitals set-up ever since he made his IPL debut in 2016, was signed by Lucknow Super Giants in the mega auction held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2024.

Pant was eventually asked to lead the franchise as well. Incidentally, he will come up against his former franchise DC in the first game he plays for his new team. It will be a sentimental moment for Pant, who hails from Delhi.

Ad

Having won the toss, DC have elected to bowl first in Vizag. They have chosen to go with Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, and Mitchell Starc as their four overseas players.

LSG, meanwhile, have chosen to go with Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Mitchell Marsh as their four overseas players in this game. DC play their first two home matches in Vizag before moving to Delhi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback