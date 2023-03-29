"Been hearing for the last 2-3 years"- Rohit Sharma feels MS Dhoni will continue to play IPL even after 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and Indian legend MS Dhoni won't quit playing in the IPL even after the upcoming season.

There has been a lot of talk about whether IPL 2023 could be Dhoni's last, more so because CSK will finally be playing in front of their home crowd after four years. Many fans feel this could be the perfect farewell for a true CSK and Indian legend.

However, speaking at the pre-season press conference, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say about MS Dhoni's retirement rumors:

"I've been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this is going to be MS Dhoni's last season. I think he is fit enough to play a few more seasons."

Dhoni's former CSK teammate Shane Watson also had similar views on Dhoni's future in the IPL. Here's what he told ANI about a week ago:

"I heard that this is the last IPL of Dhoni but I don't think. MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years. He is still very fit and batting and wicket-keeping really well.”

MS Dhoni had hinted that IPL 2023 could be his last

At the end of CSK's IPL 2022 campaign, Dhoni was asked whether he would push himself to play for another season. The CSK skipper had no hesitation in saying that he was looking forward to playing in IPL 2023 as he wanted to thank the fans at Chepauk who supported him and the team unconditionally.

On this, Dhoni had stated:

"Definitely. It's a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you [to the fans]. And also, hopefully next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question, because you know we can't really predict about something two years down the line."

It remains to be seen whether Dhoni will call time on his IPL career or if he will continue to play.

