"Ben Stokes might have difficulties in these conditions" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's IPL 2023 clash against LSG

Aakash Chopra feels Ben Stokes could be one of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batters who might struggle on the spin-friendly Chepauk surface.

MS Dhoni and Co. will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Monday's (April 3) IPL 2023 game in Chennai. They head into the match after a five-wicket defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the tournament opener and will hope to bring their campaign back on track with a win at their home ground.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Ben Stokes might be the only top-order CSK batter who could be found wanting against spin, elaborating:

"Is this team good while batting against spin? Ruturaj Gaikwad will do the job. Devon Conway is not bothered by spin. He is absolutely fine. Spin will not bother Moeen Ali as well, although he came riding a horse last time. Ben Stokes might have difficulties in these conditions."

While asking for Ravindra Jadeja's promotion in the batting order, the former Indian opener reckoned Shivam Dube would be bombarded with a lot of short-pitched deliveries, stating:

"I feel they should send Jaddu ahead of Shivam Dube. Ambati Rayudu - good player of spin. Ben Stokes - I am not sure. Bouncers will be bowled to Shivam Dube. Mark Wood is going to bowl bouncers here as well. So it's going to be a tricky one. The Chennai team can use Jaddu slightly better."

Dube was sent ahead of Jadeja in CSK's clash against GT. The seam-bowling all-rounder struggled against the short balls and was eventually dismissed by Mohammad Shami with a bouncer after scoring almost a run-a-ball 19.

"This is not your ideal bowling" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's seamers

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings are short in the seam-bowling department, explaining:

"What about Chennai's bowling? Deepak Chahar is bowling well, so he is fine. Along with him either Rajvardhan Hangargekar or Tushar Deshpande. This is not your ideal bowling. You will not be able to manage with these three fast bowlers always."

MSDian™ @ItzThanesh



Hussey : "I'm not 100% sure, but hopefully we get him bowling at some stage in the IPL 2023 tournament."





However, the cricketer-turned-commentator feels the deficiency might not haunt them at Chepauk, reasoning:

"You might be able to manage here because you will get to see a lot of spin here. You will see 12 overs of spin. You might see Prashant Solanki as an Impact Player here. You might not need Tushar Deshpande."

Chopra reckons CSK might stick with Mitchell Santner and not bring in Dwaine Pretorius at their home ground. He also believes that Moeen Ali, who didn't bowl against GT, will shine with the ball in Monday's game, considering the plethora of left-handers in LSG's lineup.

