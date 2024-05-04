Bengaluru rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the RCB vs GT match in IPL 2024?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2024 fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 4.

The two teams met a few days back at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the Royal Challengers won by nine wickets. Batting first, Sai Sudarshan and Shahrukh Khan's half-centuries guided the Titans to 200/3 in their 20 overs.

RCB chased down the target in just 16 overs, riding on Will Jack's 41-ball 100, including five boundaries and 10 maximums. Virat Kohli also chipped in with a 44-ball 70.

GT, who are placed eighth in the standings, will be desperate to return the favor this time around. A win also will help them move up in the points table and keep their hope of making it to the playoffs alive.

RCB, meanwhile, secured only their third win of the season when they beat Gujarat in the last game. They are currently placed at the bottom of the standings with six points and will look to move up in the standings with a win tonight.

With both teams vying to jump up in the points table, a cracking contest beckons fans in Bengaluru tonight. Speaking of the weather, the city witnessed thunderstorms last night after a dry spell that saw temperature touch the 41-degrees Celsius mark.

However, there is no rainfall in the forecast for Saturday in Bengaluru, according to Accuweather. There will be intermittent clouds in some parts but it unlikely to cause any rain. Thus, an uninterrupted contest is on the cards on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"We are moving along in the right direction" - Will Jacks on RCB's playoff chances

With six points from 10 games, RCB are almost on the brink of elimination.

When asked about their chances of making it into the top four, RCB's hero from the last match Will Jacks reiterated that they are moving in the right direction but rued that it didn't happen earlier.

"We are moving along in the right direction," Jacks told reporters. "It is a shame it didn't happen a few games earlier but there is still a chance for us. We have four games left. We are going to try and give our best, one by one. We will try and win this and one by one after that and it [getting into the playoffs] can happen if we perform in the next four games."

Can the Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs? Let us know in the comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback