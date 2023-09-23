“Best two and half hours of my fan life” – MS Dhoni’s fan from Ranchi after turning co-passenger on flight

Former Indian captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni recently made a local fan’s wish come true. That came after he bumped into a local fan from Ranchi during his flight, apparently from Mumbai to Ranchi.

Unsurprisingly, the fan was over the moon to spend quality time with India’s most successful white-ball captain. He shared how Dhoni shared valuable life lessons, his favorite cuisines and destinations, and how he drops his daughter Ziva to school every day.

Sharing the details, he penned an emotional message for the legend on Saturday (September 23). The fan wrote on Instagram:

“His house was less than a km from where I lived for 20 years. Pride of our town. A huge fan of his game, yet never bumped into him. But God had it all planned. Who knew that the last-minute seat change from the last to the second row would turn out to be the best two and half hours of my fan life.

“I took my seat and settled in. Just a little later, I heard a known voice asking me to let him pass to his window seat. A surreal encounter with Mahi, was an absolute dream come true. Shellshocked, (it) took me a moment to realise what was happening. His humility made the moment even more incredible.”

The fan continued:

“On hearing that we are from the same town, he let go of his usual habit of taking a boosting nap during his flights. We had two hours of fascinating conversation. From his entrepreneurial ideas to life lessons, his wisdom knows no bounds.”

“From sharing about his favorite cuisines to vacation plans. From his love for Ranchi to his love for automobiles. How he drops his daughter to school every morning when in town. His calm demeanor reaffirmed why we call him Captain Cool.”

For the uninitiated, the cricketer had recently returned to Mumbai, where he took blessings from Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival after his vacation in the United States.

MS Dhoni’s career in numbers

MS Dhoni represented India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is with 17266 runs, including 16 tons and 108 half-centuries. The wicketkeeper-batter is among only six Indian players to score 10,000 runs in the 50-over format.

As captain, Dhoni won three ICC trophies, including the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. In the IPL, Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023). He has also amassed over 5000 runs in the competition.

The cricketer hung his boots in international cricket on August 15, 2020, but continues to play for the Super Kings in the IPL.