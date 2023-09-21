[Watch] MS Dhoni celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai after arriving in India

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai on Wednesday. The legendary cricketer arrived recently after a vacation in the US.

He was spotted watching the US Open quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at Arthur Ashe Stadium during his time in the country. A video of Dhoni playing golf with former US President Donald Trump also went viral.

MS Dhoni reached India in time for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and joined the celebrations in Mumbai upon arrival. A fan took to X and shared a video of Dhoni offering flowers to a Ganesh idol at a gathering.

You can watch it in the video below:

Expand Tweet

MS Dhoni's last appearance on a cricket field was in May during the 2-day IPL final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). He lifted the trophy for a record-equalling fifth time after CSK beat GT in the summit clash.

Rohit Sharma is Rohit Sharma today because of MS Dhoni: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently gave credit to Dhoni for backing Rohit Sharma during his initial days in international cricket. Rohit Sharma became the second-fastest Indian batter to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket during the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Dhoni played a significant role in Rohit Sharma's ascension to international cricket. He backed the Mumbai batter continuously even after several failures and then during the transition phase in 2013 he promoted Rohit to open the batting, which turned out to be a masterstroke.

During an interaction on Star Sports, Gambhir shed light on the matter and said:

"Scoring 10,000 runs was not easy for him. Saw many ups and downs. Having seen that phase, Rohit, as a captain, will back youngsters who go through a difficult period. Rohit Sharma is Rohit Sharma today because of MS Dhoni.

He added:

"MS backed him continuously in his initial struggling phase. If he wants to leave a legacy behind, not in terms of runs but as a captain, a lot will depend on how he backs the young players. It will be interesting to see how he grooms the upcoming players.

Only Virat Kohli reached 10,000 runs at a quicker rate than Rohit Sharma while Sachin Tendulkar is behind him in the third position.