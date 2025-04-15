  • home icon
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals what he bought with the money from his first IPL contract

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals what he bought with the money from his first IPL contract

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 15, 2025 18:33 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Practice Session In Kolkata. - Source: Getty
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently playing for RCB in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar came a full circle when he was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was a part of RCB in 2009 and 2010 after they offered him a contract but did not play a single game.

Speaking on a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed what he bought with the money from his first-ever IPL contract.

"I had taken a car (from first IPL contract) But I do not remember if it was before or after the contract. I had taken a swift. I do not have the wish for having anything flashy," he said. (52:06)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar went on to talk about how he had studied only till tenth grade. He recalled his journey as to how he managed to pass the board exams during that phase. He explained:

"I have done only 10th standard. I went to 12th but did not give the board exam. I wanted to finish studies but the school was very supportive. I had gone only for 2-3 months in 10t the whole year. Passing 10th was an event for me. My sisters had distributed sweets. I had come home only 1 month before the board exam and I passed. Proudly 60%."
youtube-cover
Bhuvneshwar Kumar highlights the importance of education

During the same conversation, Bhuvneshwr Kumar was also asked about the role education had to play in cricket. The speedster, highlighting the important of education, stated it allowed a player to have self confidence.

He also stressed about how the upcoming generation of players should think not just about wanting to play cricket but also about education and its importance.

"When you are educated, not by degree, but when you know something, you stay self confident. Specially in UP, the culture of education in cricketers is not there. It gives you self confidence and can help you in cricket. I believe the coming generation should think about education. I believe that studies is important," he explained. (54:37)

Bhuvneshwar was signed for INR 10.75 crore by RCB at the mega auction last year.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
