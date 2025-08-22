“Can’t nudge someone to lead in domestic cricket” - Former India cricketer slams RCB over Rajat Patidar move in IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took a dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) over how they made Rajat Patidar the captain for IPL 2025. RCB's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, revealed to Cricbuzz recently that Patidar's selection as captain was not a decision made after the mega auction.He stated that the decision to make Rajat Patidar the RCB captain for IPL 2025 was taken in 2024. The franchise then asked him to lead his state side, Madhya Pradesh, in domestic cricket, through which they assessed his performance as a captain.Aakash Chopra slammed the team for having asked a player to lead in domestic cricket to make him the franchise skipper.&quot;A franchise can’t possibly ‘nudge’ someone to lead in ‘domestic cricket’. Right?? One could understand if someone is a seasoned State Team captain and is asked to continue (in case, he’s offered the captaincy by the state team again). Rajat was a first-time skipper at MP. This math isn’t mathing,&quot; he wrote on X.Rajat Patidar took over from Faf du Plessis, who captained for three seasons from 2022 to 2024. In his very first season as skipper, Patidar impressed and led them to their maiden IPL title.Rajat Patidar's historic run in maiden season as RCB skipperThe burden of pressure and expectations was huge on Rajat Patidar when he became RCB captain for IPL 2025. He was leading a team that had big names as captains in the past. The likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Daniel Vettori, and Anil Kumble all failed to win the trophy during their tenures.However, he created history by leading the franchise successfully in his very first season as captain. RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final to end their 18-year wait for a title.Patidar led in 13 matches, out of which the team won 10 and lost three. He ended the season with a win percentage of 76.92. This is also the highest win percentage so far for any RCB captain who has led in at least 10 games or more.