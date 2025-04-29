“Career ODI strike rate: 64.31” - Virat Kohli’s brother takes brutal dig at Sanjay Manjrekar amid IPL 2025

Vikas Kohli, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli's brother, took a brutal dig at former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Manjrekar is currently working as an analyst on ESPNCricinfo and also commentating in IPL 2025.
On April 26, the former cricketer put up a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), listing out his top batters from the ongoing IPL season. He notably left out Virat Kohli as his runs had not come at an overall strike-rate of above 150.
Taking a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar for this list, Vikas Kohli, Virat's brother, put out a reply on Threads, highlighting the ODI strike-rate of Manjrekar from his playing days.
"Mr sanjay majrekar Career odi strike rate : 64.31. Easy to talk about 200 plus strike rates," he wrote.
Below is the screenshot from his Threads' post:
Virat Kohli's solid form drives RCB to the top of the table
While Virat Kohli may not have a high strike rate so far in IPL 2025, his runs have been impactful nonetheless, helping RCB have a successful campaign so far.
He is the leading run-scorer for his team with 443 runs from ten innings at an average of 63.28 and a strike-rate of 138.87. Kohli has also been consistent with six half-centuries from ten innings.
Out of the six fifties, four have come while chasing, with RCB winning all of those four matches. In their previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC), the Bengaluru-based side were down to 26/3 while chasing 163, but Kohli held one end firm with a 47-ball 51, playing a vital role on a wicket that was not as easy to bat on.
As a result of his fine run with the bat, RCB have won seven out of their ten matches so far. Being the first team to reach 14 points this season, they are also currently at the top of the table and on the brink of qualifying for the playoffs.
