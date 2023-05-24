Create

"Carried by his teammates since 2015" - Fans troll MI captain Rohit Sharma for scoring 11 runs off 10 balls vs LSG in Eliminator

By James Kuanal
Modified May 24, 2023 20:45 IST
Rohit Sharma has scored only two half-centuries in 15 games this season.

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma failed to deliver with the bat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24. The right-handed batter scored 11 runs off 10 balls at a strike rate of 110, including one six and a boundary.

Sharma was caught by Ayush Badoni at extra cover off Naveen-ul-Haq’s bowling in the fourth over as MI lost their first wicket for 30. The 36-year-old has so far amassed 324 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 133.33, including two half-centuries and six single-digit scores in IPL 2023.

Fans on Twitter roasted Sharma for his below-par performance in the IPL playoffs. One user tweeted:

"Rohit Sharma got carried by his teammates since 2015."
-Virat Kohli carried RCB for almost 10 years and goes on...-Rohit Sharma got carried by his teammates since 2015.Nohit Sharma for many reasons 😭 https://t.co/U5RDvUGCR6

Here are some of the other reactions from Twitter:

@CricCrazyJohns It's High time to agree that Finished Ruturaj Gaikwad is way better than wankhede bully Rohit Sharma!
Intent merchant rohit sharma averages 15.4 in IPL playoffs after playing 20+ matchesToday scored 11(10)😭😭😭😭😭
@gurkiratsgill Form is not the problem for Rohit sharma the problem is hunger for runs. Does he really wants to bat long????
Rohit Sharma batting highlights against Lucknow https://t.co/fbJTsMPWmI
@TukTuk_Academy It could be Rohit Sharma but God had other plans 🥺 https://t.co/R0eQzMFCQ6
Don't expect that Rohit Sharma is going to play this format again in his old natural template, He himself said in the interview that he will play T20 in his new template whether he scores big or small. He's not going to change it. https://t.co/TCGsSw6VYT
Rohit Sharma strike rate improves today 🥵
Just now! 🔊 Rohit Sharma gave his wicket 10th time in the Power Play this season 😳
For 2 seasons plus #Rohitsharma has tried and failed to play the new brand of T20. He remains one of my favourites for the long format.A fitter Rohit will help too.
- Rohit Sharma in IPL playoffs:20 - Matches , 308- Runs15.4 - Average , 106.79 - SR2 - 50s , 68 - HS. Biggest choker in the history of cricket in ipl & india also 🤮🤮#RohitSharma #LSGvsMI https://t.co/TZb7517idB
@AvengerReturns Rohit Sharma said - i don't score runs I got carried by team mates. You can check my score

At the time of writing, MI were 124/4 after 13.4 overs, with Tilak Varma and Tim David at the crease.

Rohit Sharma-led MI opt to bat against LSG in Eliminator

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday. They made a solitary change, bringing in Hrithik Shokeen in place of Kumar Kartikeya.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit said:

"We have one change, Kartikeya is out, Shokeen is in."

Meanwhile, LSG left out wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and Karan Sharma from the starting XI. The duo made way for Yash Thakur and Deepak Hooda.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan.

The winner of the Eliminator between MI vs LSG will face off against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

Edited by Arshit Garg
