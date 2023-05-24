"Carried by his teammates since 2015" - Fans troll MI captain Rohit Sharma for scoring 11 runs off 10 balls vs LSG in Eliminator

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma failed to deliver with the bat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24. The right-handed batter scored 11 runs off 10 balls at a strike rate of 110, including one six and a boundary.
Sharma was caught by Ayush Badoni at extra cover off Naveen-ul-Haq’s bowling in the fourth over as MI lost their first wicket for 30. The 36-year-old has so far amassed 324 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 133.33, including two half-centuries and six single-digit scores in IPL 2023.
Fans on Twitter roasted Sharma for his below-par performance in the IPL playoffs. One user tweeted:
"Rohit Sharma got carried by his teammates since 2015."
Here are some of the other reactions from Twitter:
At the time of writing, MI were 124/4 after 13.4 overs, with Tilak Varma and Tim David at the crease.
Rohit Sharma-led MI opt to bat against LSG in Eliminator
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday. They made a solitary change, bringing in Hrithik Shokeen in place of Kumar Kartikeya.
Speaking at the toss, Rohit said:
"We have one change, Kartikeya is out, Shokeen is in."
Meanwhile, LSG left out wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and Karan Sharma from the starting XI. The duo made way for Yash Thakur and Deepak Hooda.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan.
The winner of the Eliminator between MI vs LSG will face off against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.
Follow MI vs LSG live score updates here.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.