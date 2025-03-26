"Catching is still good"- MS Dhoni makes witty comment after effortlessly catching a water bottle at an event [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni recently appeared at a media event on the sidelines of IPL 2025. During the event, Dhoni asked for water, and someone slowly threw a bottle towards him, which he caught effortlessly.

The mic was in Dhoni's hands, and the 43-year-old quipped that his catching skills are still good. A short clip of Dhoni taking the catch and uttering the four words has gone viral on the internet.

Dhoni made his return to the cricket field in the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Sunday. CSK's next match is also in Chennai. It looks like Dhoni went for a promotional event during the break between the two matches. You can watch the viral clip here:

The video has received 6,000 likes on X inside six hours. 1983 World Cup winning player K Srikkanth can be spotted in the background, sitting on a chair as one of the guests at the event.

Can MS Dhoni help Chennai Super Kings avenge their previous defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL?

Last season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings in the final phase of IPL 2024 league round and knocked them out of the competition. CSK's next match in IPL 2025 is against RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and the Yellow Army will be desperate for revenge.

RCB started their IPL 2025 campaign with a win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on March 22. CSK kicked off their new season with a victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

It will be interesting to see if CSK can make it two wins in two matches. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni when he walks out to play against RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

