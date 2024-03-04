"Chennai have an entire overseas spin department barring Ravindra Jadeja" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's spin attack heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Chennai Super Kings primarily rely on overseas recruits in their spin-bowling department heading into IPL 2024.

With 20 scalps in 16 games, Ravindra Jadeja was CSK's highest wicket-taker among spinners in IPL 2023. Maheesh Theekshana (11), Moeen Ali (9) and Mitchell Santner (3) were their other successful spinners.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Ravindra Jadeja is the only recognized Indian spinner in CSK's attack. He said (4:30):

"Chennai have an entire overseas spin department barring Ravindra Jadeja. If we see Ravindra Jadeja in T20 cricket, especially in the IPL, Mahi (MS Dhoni) gets the best out of him. He is absolutely brilliant in Chennai when the ball turns, as it did in the World Cup."

The former India opener observed that the defending champions have four overseas spin-bowling options.

"They have Maheesh Theekshana, who they play and bowl for sure. They have Moeen Ali, who they play and get to bowl. They have Mitchell Santner as well, who they play and get to bowl. If they wish to play Rachin Ravindra in place of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra becomes another left-arm spin option," Chopra stated.

Chopra acknowledged that CSK have Prashant Solanki as an Indian spin-bowling backup. However, he claimed that the five-time champions have a very robust but completely overseas-dependent spin-bowling department.

"They actually look slightly cold" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' spin attack

Rahul Chahar wasn't at his potent best in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Punjab Kings, Aakash Chopra noted that Rahul Chahar is the only prominent spinner in their lineup. He elaborated (7:50):

"If I go towards Punjab, they actually look slightly cold. Rahul Chahar is there for sure. You get a little leg-spin from Liam Livingstone, off-spin from Sikandar Raza, and left-arm spin from Harpreet Brar."

The renowned commentator believes the IPL 2014 finalists are slightly weak in the spin-bowling department.

"It's not the greatest. When I look towards Punjab, I don't see that much dominance of spinners. They look slightly lighter on the spinning side. I have a lot of respect for them but I don't like their spin too much," the former KKR player stated.

Harpreet Brar, with nine scalps in 11 innings at an economy rate of 8.02, was PBKS' most successful spinner in IPL 2023. While Chahar accounted for eight dismissals in 14 games, Sikandar Raza and Liam Livingstone picked up three and two wickets respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will Ravindra Jadeja be CSK's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024? Yes No 0 votes