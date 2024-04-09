"Chennai Super Kings are Chepauk Super Kings" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's IPL 2024 win vs KKR

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has lauded the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for continuing their winning spree at home in IPL 2024.

CSK restricted the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 137/9 after asking them to bat first at Chepauk in Chennai on Monday, April 8. Ruturaj Gaikwad and company then chased the target down with seven wickets and 14 deliveries to spare to register their third win in as many games at home.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the Chennai Super Kings are virtually unbeatable in their backyard.

"Chennai Super Kings are Chepauk Super Kings. They are Champion Super Kings. They are a team that don't lose at home. No one has been able to beat them at home. No one has been able to breach their citadel. Their fortress is extremely strong. KKR came prepared but nothing worked for them - neither batting nor bowling," he said (0:01).

The former India opener acknowledged that he was slightly concerned as Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana weren't part of CSK's playing XI.

"Deepak Chahar wasn't there and I was surprised. Pathirana wasn't there and I said that the bowling had suddenly become very weak. You played Lord (Shardul) Thakur for sure, but the opposing team was a juggernaut. So I was a little worried and concerned," he stated (2:30).

Chahar was ruled out of Monday's game due to a niggle. Pathirana, who also missed CSK's previous game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), hadn't recovered from his injury.

"When the catch went to Jaddu's hand, we came to know it's going to be Jaddu's day" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravindra Jadeja's performance for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 3/18 in four overs. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra praised Ravindra Jadeja for his match-winning performance with the ball and in the field.

"Chennai won the toss and bowled, and Phil Salt was dismissed off the first ball itself. How will you prepare good food without salt? Tushar Deshpande got the wicket and the catch went to Jaddu's hand. When the catch went to Jaddu's hand, we came to know it's going to be Jaddu's day," he said (3:10).

"Let's be fair, Kolkata won the powerplay. However, when wickets started falling after that, they couldn't come out of it. Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets. He also didn't concede too many runs in his four overs and took two catches as well. He broke everything from the backbone to the legs and arms," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra also appreciated Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman for picking up crucial wickets and helping CSK restrict KKR to a below-par total, which was chased down easily.

"Whoever was trying to hit was getting stuck, whether it was Shreyas Iyer or Rinku Singh. Andre Russell also swung his bat hard but nothing happened. Tushar Deshpande picked up a wicket at the start and came back to take wickets in the end. Fizz could have got three wickets but MS Dhoni dropped a catch. However, the runs weren't much at all," he elaborated.

Deshpande registered figures of 3/33 in four overs. Mustafizur (2/22 in four overs) could have added a third wicket to his kitty if MS Dhoni had not dropped Andre Russell off his bowling.

