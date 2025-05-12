“Congrats to my biscotti” - AB de Villiers pays heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli’s Test retirement with old memory [In Picture]

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has paid a heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. De Villiers and Kohli share a strong bond, having played together for multiple years at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

With Kohli's call to retire from the longest format, the South African legend congratulated him on his Test career and shared an old picture of the pair in whites playing against each other.

He also mentioned how Kohli's determination and skill have inspired him, calling the former Indian Test captain a 'True legend'.

"Congrats to my biscotti @virat.kohli on an epic Test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend! ❤️🙌🏻," he wrote on his Instagram post.

Below is the Instagram post by AB de Villiers, paying tribute to Virat Kohli after his retirement from Test cricket.

Kohli played 123 Tests for India, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 fifties.

What lies ahead for Virat Kohli?

At the moment, Virat Kohli's focus would be on the IPL 2025 season, which could resume soon after a temporary halt. The 36-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46 with seven half-centuries, all coming in wins.

RCB have had an impressive season as well. They are second on the table at the moment with eight wins and 16 points from 11 matches. The team is just one win away from sealing their spot in the playoffs. The Bengaluru-based franchise have never won the IPL having come close thrice.

Post the IPL, Kohli will be seen only in ODIs for India, having retired from Tests and T20Is. It remains to be seen if he will carry on playing till the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is the next major ICC event as far as one-day cricket is concerned.

