The Indian Premier League (IPL) got rolling with the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad. The Titans won the game comfortably in the end with five wickets and four balls to spare.

Earlier, GT won the toss and asked CSK to bat first due to the potential threat of dew later on. The Super Kings ended their innings with 178/7 in their 20 overs on the back of a sensational inning of 92 off 50 deliveries from Ruthuraj Gaikward.

Despite Gaikward's brilliance, the Super Kings appeared to be short by about 20 runs considering they were 121/4 in 12.5 overs when Ambati Rayudu was dismissed. Shivam Dube walked in at no. 6 ahead of the in-form Ravindra Jadeja and captain MS Dhoni and scratched his way to an 18-ball 19 as the innings failed to get the required finishing kick.

It was the first time that MS Dhoni has batted as low as no. 8 in the IPL, and former England off-spinner Graeme Swann criticized the move, opining that the skipper should have come in at no. 6.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Swann said:

“CSK got their middle-order wrong, it cost them. Dhoni should have come in (in place of Dube).”

Commentators on air at the time - AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Eoin Morgan - were also surprised by Dube coming in ahead of Jadeja and Dhoni.

"We tried to muscle the ball too much" - CSK Skipper MS Dhoni on why the side fell short by 15-20 runs.

Despite Ruthuraj Gaikward's incredible innings, CSK fell short by a few runs against GT.

Reflecting on the loss, CSK Skipper MS Dhoni felt that the batters in the middle lost their way as they tried to muscle the ball instead of relying on timing.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni said:

"We were slightly short, another 15-20 runs would have been good. We all know there would be a little bit of dew. Also it was a 7.30pm start so the ball holds on a little early on. Also we could have batted properly in the middle overs as opposed to trying to muscle the ball."

The Skipper, however, was impressed with Gaikward's showing, particularly his decision-making.

"Rutu is a pleasure to watch. He has groomed himself very well, and makes the right decisions under pressure."

Chennai Super Kings will return home to take on the Lucknow Super Giants on April 3, while the Gujarat Titans will play the Delhi Capitals the following day in Delhi.

