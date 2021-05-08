CSK procure 450 oxygen concentrators for Tamil Nadu

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have pledged to donate 450 oxygen concentrators to the Tamil Nadu government to help the state battle against the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 virus.

Director R. Srinivasan handed over an oxygen concentrator to the state's Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president Rupa Gurunath was also present.

CSK have tied up with Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in COVID-19 relief operations, which involves procures and distributing the concentrators. The first consignment of the same has already arrived in the city and the remainder is expected to reach early next week.

“The people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu form the very heartbeat of the Super Kings and we want them to know that we are all together in this fight against the pandemic,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said on the occasion.

Putting our best foot forward for Namma Tamizhagam! Pushing our wellness in hands with Hon. CM Mr. M.K. Stalin, as Mr. R. Srinivasan, Director, CSKCL, hands over an Oxygen Concentrator in the presence of Mrs. Rupa Gurunath, President, TNCA.

#Yellove 🦁💛 @chennaicorp @mkstalin pic.twitter.com/7FNKJSaJ4d — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) May 8, 2021

India's healthcare infrastructure is currently under immense pressure due to the second wave of the COVID-19 virus, which has resulted in a number of fatalities. There have been 4.01 lakh new cases of the virus in the country reported in the last 24 hours, with 4,187 recorded deaths.

CSK's IPL squad was hit hard by the COVID-19 virus

Michael Hussey tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday

CSK's squad was hit hard by the virus. Initially, 3 members of the squad, Mr. Viswanathan, bowling coach L. Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive on May 4, the day IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended. Batting coach Michael Hussey also tested positive for the virus later on in the day.

Fortunately, Hussey COVID-19 tests returned negative on Friday and other members have remained asymptomatic.

"I'm resting well and I'm feeling stronger. I'm hugely appreciative of what CSK have already done and are doing for me. It's horrific what's taking place in India at the moment with the pandemic and I've been blessed with the great support I have received," Hussey told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I'm grateful for all the messages of support from cricket fans in India and Australia."

CSK CEO on team



"All other CSK overseas Players, staffs have left, Fleming will be flying out tonight, Hussey tested negative but remains in quarantine in a Chennai hotel and He is doing fine."#WhistlePodu | @ChennaiIPL | @MSDhoni — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) May 8, 2021