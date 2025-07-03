CSK seamer bowls left-arm spin during 2025 County Championship match for Surrey [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Sam Curran was seen bowling left-arm spin during a 2025 County Championship match for Surrey. Surrey were playing Durham at The Oval in a game that began on June 29 and ended on July 2.

Ad

With Durham batting in their second innings at 186/0, CSK and England player Sam Curran, who is a left-arm medium pacer by trade, could be seen bowling left-arm off-spin. Durham eventually reached 262/0 as the game ended in a draw.

Curran bowled a total of 12.4 overs, giving away 55 runs for no wicket in the second innings. He had bowled 16 overs in the first innings, giving away 42 runs and picking up a single wicket.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the CSK seamer bolwing off-spin during a 2025 County Championship match below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Surrey batted just once in the match, putting up a mammoth total of 820/9 declared. Curran scored a century, making 108 runs off 124 balls with 14 boundaries and a six in his knock. He is not a part of the England team currently playing the home Test series against India.

Sam Curran had an average IPL 2025 season for CSK

Sam Curran was acquired by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹2.4 crore. However he did not feature in all their matches, playing only five games throughout the season.

Ad

In these five matches, the 27-year-old scored 114 runs at an average of 22.80 and strike-rate of 135.71 with one half-century. He bowled just 12 overs and picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 11.08.

Chennai had a poor season as a whole. They failed to make the playoffs, finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time ever. The team managed to win just four out of their 14 matches in the league stage, having lost their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, early in the campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More