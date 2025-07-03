CSK seamer bowls left-arm spin during 2025 County Championship match for Surrey [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Sam Curran was seen bowling left-arm spin during a 2025 County Championship match for Surrey. Surrey were playing Durham at The Oval in a game that began on June 29 and ended on July 2.
With Durham batting in their second innings at 186/0, CSK and England player Sam Curran, who is a left-arm medium pacer by trade, could be seen bowling left-arm off-spin. Durham eventually reached 262/0 as the game ended in a draw.
Curran bowled a total of 12.4 overs, giving away 55 runs for no wicket in the second innings. He had bowled 16 overs in the first innings, giving away 42 runs and picking up a single wicket.
Watch the video of the CSK seamer bolwing off-spin during a 2025 County Championship match below:
Surrey batted just once in the match, putting up a mammoth total of 820/9 declared. Curran scored a century, making 108 runs off 124 balls with 14 boundaries and a six in his knock. He is not a part of the England team currently playing the home Test series against India.
Sam Curran had an average IPL 2025 season for CSK
Sam Curran was acquired by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹2.4 crore. However he did not feature in all their matches, playing only five games throughout the season.
In these five matches, the 27-year-old scored 114 runs at an average of 22.80 and strike-rate of 135.71 with one half-century. He bowled just 12 overs and picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 11.08.
Chennai had a poor season as a whole. They failed to make the playoffs, finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time ever. The team managed to win just four out of their 14 matches in the league stage, having lost their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, early in the campaign.
