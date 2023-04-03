CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 3. After double headers over the weekend, the action shifts back to the evening games.

CSK’s IPL 2023 campaign got off to a disappointing start as they went down to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the season opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chennai were poor with the bat, as only Ruturaj Gaikwad (92 off 50) came up with an impressive effort. The rest will need to pull their socks up. Among the bowlers, Rajvardhan Hangargekar did well with 3/36.

LSG began with a comprehensive 50-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening game at home. Kyle Mayers starred with 73 off 38 balls, while Nicholas Pooran contributed 36 off 21.

Fast bowler Mark Wood then ran through the DC batting with exceptional figures of 5/14. Lucknow will thus go into the match against Chennai high on confidence.

Today's CSK vs LSG toss result

LSG have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, KL Rahul said:

“We just want to know what we are chasing. That’s the simple reason. Hoping there’s a bit of dew.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Toss Update



win the toss and elect to field first against



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-06



#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG Toss Update @LucknowIPL win the toss and elect to field first against @ChennaiIPL Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update🚨@LucknowIPL win the toss and elect to field first against @ChennaiIPL . Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-06#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG https://t.co/sT9UZLHwH6

For Lucknow, Jaydev Unadkat misses out and Yash Thakur comes in. CSK are going in with the same playing XI.

CSK vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan.

Today's CSK vs LSG pitch report

According to Danny Morrison, the pitch has got a white sheen and it's got the grass clippings rolled in. Chasing here is challenging, but it's a night game. Will the dew be a bit of a factor? Fingers crossed that it's not too outrageous. Even though it's 'spin to win', if a batter gets in and smashes it to the small sides, then look out.

Today's CSK vs LSG match players list

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra.

CSK vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Bruce Oxenford

TV umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

Poll : 0 votes