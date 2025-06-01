CSK youngster shares priceless IPL 2025 moments with MS Dhoni & his signed jersey [In Pictures]

'Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel recently shared some cherished moments with MS Dhoni from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on social media. The 26-year-old went unsold in the 2025 mega auction but was later drafted in as a replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi towards the latter part of the league stage.

The right-handed batter played in three matches, scoring 68 runs at an impressive strike rate of 212.50. Meanwhile, the Super Kings had a disappointing season, finishing at the bottom of the table with just eight points from 14 games.

On Saturday, May 31, Urvil shared a few photos on Instagram featuring MS Dhoni, where the legendary cricketer can be seen posing with his family. One of the snaps includes a jersey signed by Dhoni for the 26-year-old. Urvil captioned the post:

“Grateful for the incredible opportunity to play under the legendary leadership of MS Dhoni. Every moment with Thala — on and off the field — has been a masterclass in calmness, leadership, and humility. I’ve already learned so much, and I’m excited to keep growing under his guidance.”

“From standing beside him in the dressing room to sharing the field during a match, every second has felt like a dream come true. What made it even more special was having my family there to experience it — moments we’ll never forget. And now, a jersey signed with “Best Wishes Urvil” by Dhoni bhai himself — that one’s going in the frame forever. Truly an inspiring journey with a great leader and an even greater human being," he added.

Urvil also holds the record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian, achieved during the 2024–25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He reached the milestone in just 28 balls—making it the second-fastest century overall, only behind Sahil Chauhan’s 27-ball effort—while playing for Gujarat against Tripura.

MS Dhoni endured a tough IPL 2025, both with the bat and as captain

Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2025, with MS Dhoni falling short of expectations. He featured in all 14 games, scoring 196 runs across 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.

Additionally, Dhoni took over as stand-in captain after CSK’s fifth match when regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined due to injury. He led the team in nine games, during which CSK managed just three victories.

