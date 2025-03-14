DC name Champions Trophy winner as captain for IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) have named their captain for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, becoming the last franchise to do so with only a little over a week remaining for their first match. All-rounder Axar Patel has been appointed captain, elevating from the vice-captain role he held over the last few years.

Patel was among the pre-auction retentions for the franchise alongside Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, and Abishek Porel. He was in contention to become captain in the 2023 edition when Pant was ruled out for the season. However, on that occasion, the role went to veteran opening batter David Warner.

DC are looking for a massive turnaround after not qualifying for the playoffs since 2021. They finished ninth in the 2023 season, and failed to qualify on net run-rate in the last season.

“It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me. I’ve grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward," Axar Patel said in a statement released by DC.

"Our coaches and scouts have done a superb job at the mega auction by putting together a balanced and robust squad which has tremendous potential. We have plenty of leaders in the group which is also very helpful for me, and I can’t wait to join the team as we look forward to a very successful season for the Capitals, backed by the immense love and support of our fans," he added.

Other candidates in the running were experienced leaders like KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis. The former reportedly turned down the role to focus on his batting, while the latter does not come across as a long-term option, having turned 40 last year.

“Having personally picked Axar in 2019, my relationship with him is one that goes beyond cricket. Having seen him as the Vice Captain of the team over the last two years, it is safe to say that he is a much-loved character in the dressing room and is someone who I am sure will motivate the players in the squad," Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said in a statement.

DC will kickstart their IPL 2025 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Vishakapatnam on Monday, March 24.

Axar Patel led DC against RCB in IPL 2024 during Pant's absence

Axar Patel made his IPL captaincy debut in the 2024 season itself, when he had to step in during Rishabh Pant's absence. The wicket-keeper was serving a one-match ban following multiple slow over-rate offences. Under the all-rounder, DC suffered a 47-run defeat at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, sinking the team further in the mid-table muddle.

Axar Patel also led Gujarat in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and select matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, despite recording only two losses in the group stage, the domestic side failed to progress into the SMAT knockouts after being caught in a three-way tie with rivals Baroda and Saurashtra.

