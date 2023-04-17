DC set to trim coaching staff following IPL 2023; Ricky Ponting's future as head coach being considered - Reports 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have endured a horrid start to their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. The 2020 finalists have lost all five of their matches so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

The absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant, coupled with several players' poor form, has almost rendered DC out of the playoff race already. David Warner has been leading the batting unit singlehandedly, but DC have barely stepped up to the plate as a unit in IPL 2023 so far.

JSW and GMR are bound to analyze the season, which is likely to mark DC's second consecutive season without playoffs action. The owners are reportedly looking to trim their coaching staff as well, with head coach Ricky Ponting's fate also being internally discussed. A source told TOI:

"Obviously, nothing will happen mid season but the poor result for two successive season will have it's share of repercussions when JSW and GMR, the two co-owners sit back and take stock of the season. So you will certainly not have this jumbo coaching staff next season for sure. There will be a few heads that might roll."

Ponting was appointed DC's head coach in 2018 and led the franchise to their first-ever IPL final appearance in 2020. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was also re-appointed as the director of cricket ahead of the 2023 season.

Apart from the two mammoth figures, they also have Shane Watson, James Hopes, Biju George, Ajit Agarkar, and Pravin Amre donning various roles in the backroom staff.

DC considering using Sarfaraz Khan as an opener ahead of Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw's glaring poor form is among several issues that DC have got to address in order to salvage something from the remainder of the tournament. The young Indian opener, who has largely been used as an impact player, has only scored 34 runs in five matches, including two ducks.

The franchise began the tournament by employing Sarfaraz Khan as a wicketkeeper in the absence of Rishabh Pant. However, they quickly dropped the plan and brought in Abhishek Porel instead. According to sources, Sarfaraz could be promoted to the top of the order alongside David Warner.

The Mumbai-born batter had a small run in the middle order but did not quite get going. He opened for the franchise on a few select occasions in the 2022 edition, though.

