DC vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 60 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 18. This will be the evening match of the double-header. DC are fifth in the points table, with 13 points from 11 matches. As for GT, they are well placed to book a place in the playoffs, having accumulated 16 points from 11 matches.

Delhi's previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala was abandoned after just 10.1 overs. However, DC's bowlers were taken to the cleaners as Punjab's openers featured in a sensational opening stand of 122. DC have lost their way after a great start to IPL 2025. They need to be at their best to push for a place in the top four.

Gujarat have lost only one of their last five matches in IPL 2025. In their previous clash, they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets (DLS method) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, MI were held to 155-8. GT chased down a revised target of 147 in 19 overs in a thrilling finish.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Delhi and Gujarat have met six times in the IPL, with both teams winning three matches each. GT thumped DC by seven wickets when they met in the first half of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans have met twice in the IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with both sides winning one game each. DC beat GT by four runs when the teams clashed at the venue last year.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans matches

Delhi have won three of the last five matches played against Gujarat in the IPL. DC won three games in a row from May 2023 to April 2024.

Here's a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans games.

GT (204/3) beat DC (203/8) by 7 wickets, April 19, 2025

DC (224/4) beat GT (220/8) by 4 runs, April 24, 2024

DC (92/4) beat GT (89) by 6 wickets, April 17, 2024

DC (130/8) beat GT (125/6) by 5 runs, May 2, 2023

GT (163/4) beat DC (162/8) by 6 wickets, April 4, 2023

