DC vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 46 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 27. This will be the evening match of the double-header. DC are second in the points table, with 12 points from eight matches. RCB are in third position. They also have 12 points, but have played one more game than Delhi.

DC thumped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in their previous match at Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, LSG were held to 159-6 as pacer Mukesh Kumar shone with excellent figures of 4-33. In the chase, Delhi got home in 17.5 overs as Abishek Porel and KL Rahul smashed half-centuries.

Bengaluru have found some rhythm, with wins in their last two matches. In their previous clash, they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to end their losing streak at home in IPL 2025. Batting first, RCB posted 205-5 on the board and then held RR to 194-9.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Delhi and Bengaluru have met 32 times in the IPL, with RCB having a 19-12 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides ended in no result.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 32

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 12

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 19

Matches with No Result - 1

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi and Bengaluru have clashed 10 times in the IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with RCB having a 6-4 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Delhi beat Bengaluru by seven wickets when the teams last met at the venue in May 2023.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 4

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 6

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

RCB have won three of the last five matches played against DC in the IPL. While Delhi won the first match between the two teams in IPL 2025, Bengaluru beat them by 47 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2024.

Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals games.

DC (169/4) beat RCB (163/7) by 6 wickets, April 10, 2025

RCB (187/9) beat DC (140) by 47 runs, May 12, 2024

DC (187/3) beat RCB (181/4) by 7 wickets, May 6, 2023

RCB (174/6) beat DC (151/9) by 23 runs, Apr 15, 2023

RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs, Apr 16, 2022

