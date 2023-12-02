"Definitely has to be Ravi Bishnoi" - Abhinav Mukund on the turning point in the 4th IND vs AUS T20I

Abhinav Mukund has picked Ravi Bishnoi's dismissal of Josh Philippe as the turning point of the fourth T20I between India and Australia.

The Men in Blue set the Aussies a 175-run target after being asked to bat first in Raipur on Friday, December 1. Bishnoi then provided the initial breakthrough and finished with figures of 1/17 in four overs as the hosts restricted the visitors to 154/7 to complete a 20-run win and seal the five-match series 3-1 ahead of the final game in Bengaluru on Sunday.

While reviewing the game on Sports 18, Mukund was asked to pick the turning point of the match, considering the sort of start Australia got off to, to which he responded:

"I think you gave me the lead there. It was the start - 40 without loss, looked well in control of this game, especially the memories of Travis Head would have possibly haunted every single fan that was there."

The former India opener added:

"Travis Head was there, he was looking good. (Josh) Philippe was looking good as well, and the turning point definitely has to be Ravi Bishnoi because he came in the fourth over and every single time he has bowled in the powerplay, he has managed to break a partnership."

Bishnoi was introduced into the attack after Travis Head and Philippe had smoked 40 runs in the first three overs. The wrist-spinner castled the latter with his first delivery to change the momentum of the game.

"It's a horrible shot" - Abhinav Mukund criticizes Josh Philippe's shot selection against Ravi Bishnoi

Josh Philippe was beaten all ends up while playing an ungainly sweep shot. [P/C: BCCI]

Abhinav Mukund questioned Josh Philippe's shot selection against Ravi Bishnoi. He said:

"It's a horrible shot. Josh Philippe will look back at this shot and think that he planned for the sweep ages ago and it wasn't a shot he could play against Ravi Bishnoi."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels Bishnoi's powerplay performances in the ongoing series will hold him in good stead going forward. He elaborated:

"This is the kind of player that he revels bowling against and for Bishnoi, his strength is hitting the stumps and pads. So just coming in the powerplay and doing the job for Team India in this series is a huge tick mark in terms of Ravi Bishnoi's skill as a leggie."

Bishnoi has picked up seven wickets at an acceptable economy rate of 8.43 in the first four T20Is. Four of those wickets have come in the powerplay overs, with all his victims being right-handers.

Poll : Was Ravi Bishnoi's dismissal of Josh Philippe the turning point of the 4th IND vs AUS T20I? Yes No 0 votes