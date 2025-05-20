Dewald Brevis nails a no-look six off South African teammate in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis smashed his trademark no-look six against Proteas teammate Kwena Maphaka in the IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. The right-hander nailed the shot nonchalantly, depositing it over deep mid-wicket.
The brilliant shot came as Maphaka bowled a fuller length ball on the leg stump in the ninth over of CSK’s innings. Brevis made a great contact with the bat as he flicked it over the boundary ropes before finally looking where the ball landed.
Dewald Brevis has been impressive with the bat in his limited outings after joining CSK mid-season. The 22-year-old has returned with scores of 42 (25), 32 (26), 0 (1), and 52 (25) in his first four outings this season. His half-century against the Knight Riders helped CSK return to winning ways in their last game.
Dewald Brevis resurrected CSK after they lost half their side for 78 in the IPL 2025 match vs RR
At the time of writing, the Super Kings were 102/5 after 10 overs, with Brevis (27 off 12) and Shivam Dube (2 off 6) at the crease. Yudhvir Singh Charak has been the pick of the bowlers for the Royals, picking up three wickets so far.
Ayush Mhatre looked brilliant with the bat, smashing 43 runs off 20 balls, including one maximum and eight boundaries. However, the remaining four top-order batters failed to deliver, with Ravindra Jadeja and Urvil Patel perishing for 1 (5) and 0 (2), respectively. Meanwhile, Devon Conway and Ravichandran Ashwin walked back for 10 (8) and 13 (8), respectively.
A win over CSK in their last league game will give RR a chance of avoiding a 10th-place finish in the IPL 2025 points table. The MS Dhoni-led side will be looking for a similar fate, but with two games in hand, including the ongoing fixture.
