"Still difficult to accept" - Twitterati reminisces Dhoni's legacy on the first anniversary of his international retirement 

It has been one year since the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian captain MS Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket. The legendary finisher announced his decision to retire on Independence day in 2020 by sharing a video on his official social media handles with the song 'Mein pal do pal ka shaayar hu' in the background. He captioned the video:

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

You can watch the video below:

Dhoni's ardent fans were extremely disheartened after his announcement but were relieved after learning that he will continue playing in the IPL.

On the first anniversary of MS Dhoni's international cricket retirement, cricket fans took to Twitter to recollect the memories of iconic moments of his international career. They also recalled his sudden announcement of retirement and thanked him again for giving them numerous wonderful memories to cherish.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Never forget the day 15 the August 2020 retirement day

Miss you Mahi Sir

Thanks for all your memories to team India

Dhoni Review system najar hati durghatna ghaati 🔥🔥#msdhoniretirement @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/YyxMy8Zxax — ❤️ Radhemohan❤️ (@Radhe_Bhaiya22) August 15, 2021

ONE YEAR AGO at 1929 hrs An ERA ENDED with the retirement of #MSDhoni , arguably the most popular cricketer of the 21st century 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7W8D0PxKEj — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) August 15, 2021

Already a year since 'pal do pal ka shayar hoon' was rekindled by MS Dhoni in his retirement video.

Will never forget the shock feeling on opening Instagram at 19:30pm. — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) August 15, 2021

💬 "From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired"#OnThisDay in 2020, MS Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket 🙌



📽️ Watch the legends of the game decipher what made MSD such a special player and leader.pic.twitter.com/BoXdR99412 — ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2021

1 year Ms Dhoni Sir raina sir retirement 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/B5xtlGh0Cd — ramesh Kumar (@rameshK38697492) August 15, 2021

Mahi retirement 1 year😒,

Miss mahi helicopter,

Finishing style,

Wicket keeping skills,

And Mahi smiles and voice in the ground. #OnThisDay #BCCI #Cricket @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni — Hemant Vats (@vatsms07) August 15, 2021

Hum khud ab nhi dekhte cricket Dhoni ke retirement ke baad — Sunshine :) (@Soni__1002) August 15, 2021

On this day last year great @msdhoni announced his retirement from international cricket

Legend leader inspiration❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/aTZhJMSJHK — दीपक पाण्डेय🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@pandeydeepak76) August 15, 2021

This has been a year and still it's difficult to accept. The enthusiasm to watch cricket isn't the same since their retirement. @ImRaina @msdhoni#SureshRaina #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/v78AByyuPJ — Koushik Paul (@Koushikpaul_06) August 15, 2021

"We had already made up our minds to retire on 15/8/20" - Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina also announced his international retirement last year, moments after Dhoini did. In a conversation with Dainik Jagran, Suresh Raina revealed the reason behind that decision.

“We had already made up our minds to retire on 15/8/20. Dhoni’s jersey number is 7, and mine is 3. Combining them, we get 73. And on August 15, 2020, India completed 73 years of independence, so there couldn’t have been a better time to sign off. Dhoni began his career on December 23 in 2004, against Bangladesh at Chittagong, while I made my debut on July 30 in 2005 against Sri Lanka. Both of us almost began together in international cricket, remained together at CSK and so we now retired together and will continue to play in IPL together.”

Both MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will soon be in action for the Chennai Super Kings in the second phase of IPL, which commences on September 19.

