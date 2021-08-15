"Still difficult to accept" - Twitterati reminisces Dhoni's legacy on the first anniversary of his international retirement 

It has been one year since the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian captain MS Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket. The legendary finisher announced his decision to retire on Independence day in 2020 by sharing a video on his official social media handles with the song 'Mein pal do pal ka shaayar hu' in the background. He captioned the video:
"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."
You can watch the video below:
Dhoni's ardent fans were extremely disheartened after his announcement but were relieved after learning that he will continue playing in the IPL.
On the first anniversary of MS Dhoni's international cricket retirement, cricket fans took to Twitter to recollect the memories of iconic moments of his international career. They also recalled his sudden announcement of retirement and thanked him again for giving them numerous wonderful memories to cherish.
Here are some of the best reactions:
"We had already made up our minds to retire on 15/8/20" - Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina also announced his international retirement last year, moments after Dhoini did. In a conversation with Dainik Jagran, Suresh Raina revealed the reason behind that decision.
“We had already made up our minds to retire on 15/8/20. Dhoni’s jersey number is 7, and mine is 3. Combining them, we get 73. And on August 15, 2020, India completed 73 years of independence, so there couldn’t have been a better time to sign off. Dhoni began his career on December 23 in 2004, against Bangladesh at Chittagong, while I made my debut on July 30 in 2005 against Sri Lanka. Both of us almost began together in international cricket, remained together at CSK and so we now retired together and will continue to play in IPL together.”
Both MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will soon be in action for the Chennai Super Kings in the second phase of IPL, which commences on September 19.