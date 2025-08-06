Digvesh Rathi's sledge backfires as batter slams him for two sixes in DPL 2025 clash [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 06, 2025 21:33 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty
Digvesh Rathi breached IPL's code of conduct several times during IPL 2025. [Getty Images]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowling sensation Digvesh Rathi once again found himself in hot water, this time for losing his cool in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 on Tuesday, August 5. Things didn’t go awry with the match officials, but Rathi found himself on the receiving end as he had to pay with the ball for his angry outburst. The exchange brought the best out of the well-set batter, hitting Rathi for two sixes in his next over.

The incident took place during the match between South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions. Rathi was involved in a heated exchange with batter Ankit Kumar during the fifth over of the Lions’ run chase. The spinner pulled out of delivery stride after noticing the batter’s trigger movement. He then switched bowling from over the wicket to around the wicket. As he was about to bowl the next delivery, Ankit stepped out, and the two players got involved in an angry exchange.

When Digvesh Rathi came out to bowl his third over, Ankit slammed him for two massive sixes, hitting him over long-off and deep mid-wicket. The spinner finished with figures of 0/33 from his three overs.

Notably, Digvesh Rathi was bought by his DPL franchise for a higher price than his IPL 2025 salary. The 25-year-old picked up 17 wickets in 15 innings for the Super Giants this season. He, however, breached IPL's code of conduct on multiple instances, paying fines. He got suspended for one match.

The leg-spinner will next be seen in action against Central Delhi Kings in Match 11 on August 7.

Ankit Kumar shines as West Delhi Lions beat Digvesh Rathi’s South Delhi Superstarz by 8 wickets in DPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display led by Ankit Kumar helped West Delhi Lions beat Digvesh Rathi's South Delhi Superstarz by eight wickets with 26 balls to spare in the DPL 2025 match.

Chasing 186, the Lions achieved the target in 15.4 overs. Ankit smashed 96 runs off 46 balls at a stunning strike rate of 208.69, comprising six maximums and 11 boundaries. He was ably supported by his opening partner Krish Yadav, who scored 67 off 42 deliveries, including two maximums and nine boundaries.

Batting first, the Superstarz put up 185/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Ayush Badoni top-scored with 48 runs off 25 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries. Openers Kunwar Bidhuri and Sumit Mathur also chipped in with 42 (27) and 33 (29), respectively. Anirudh Chaudhary starred with the ball for the Lions, returning with excellent figures of 3/25. Manan Bhardwaj also bagged two wickets.

