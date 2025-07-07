Digvesh Rathi gets more money at Delhi Premier League 2025 auction than his IPL 2025 salary for LSG

Emerging leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi has earned a bumper contract worth INR 38 Lakh with the South Delhi Superstarz in the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL) Auction. The breakthrough star from the Indian Premier League (IPL), interestingly, only has a contract worth INR 30 Lakh after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picked him up at the auction.

There was intense demand for the leg-spinner after his stunning 2025 IPL campaign, where he picked up 14 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 8.25 for the Rishabh Pant-led side. He also made an impression in the inaugural edition of DPL in 2024, finishing as the fourth highest wicket-taker for the finalists with 14 scalps in 10 matches at an economy of 7.83.

There was concrete interest from the Purani Dilli franchise during the bidding war, but the South Delhi Superstarz went all out to keep hold of their star player. Had Purani Dilli won the bidding war, Rathi could have been playing once again under Rishabh Pant's captaincy after the IPL campaign with LSG.

He was not part of the IPL playoffs as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finished seventh in the points table. His last appearance came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium, where he finished with figures of 0-36.

Digvesh Rathi was the second-most expensive player at the DPL 2025 Auction

Digvesh Rathi ended up being the second-most expensive acquisition at the auction after pacer Simarjeet Singh, for whom the Central Delhi Kings made a winning bid of INR 39 Lakh. Left-handed batter Nitish Rana was the third most expensive player after West Delhi Lions roped him in for INR 34 Lakh.

The wrist-spinner will play under Ayush Badoni for the South Delhi Superstarz in DPL once again, as the young batter was retained by the franchise ahead of the auction. The pair share the dressing room in the IPL as well, as part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) setup.

