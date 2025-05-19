Disappointed Sanjiv Goenka walks away as Rishabh Pant falls cheaply again in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka was disappointed as skipper Rishabh Pant was dismissed cheaply once again in their IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two teams are facing off at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, May 19.
Rishabh Pant promoted himself up the order, walking out to bat at number three. However, the move did not work as he once again fell cheaply, this time for just seven runs off six balls, including one boundary. Pant was caught and bowled by Eshan Malinga on the final delivery of the 12th over.
Sanjiv Goenka was visibly disappointed and was seen walking away after Pant's dismissal.
Rishabh Pant's woes with the bat continue in IPL 2025
Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was acquired for a staggering amount of ₹27 crore by LSG during the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was also announced as the new captain of the team before the start of the season.
However, Pant has failed miserably in justifying the massive price tag and his performances have been disappointing this season. The left-hander has managed to score only 135 runs from 11 innings at an average of 12.27 and a strike-rate of just 100.
He has struck only one half-century in the entire season so far, with 63 being his top score.
As far as the team is concerned, they had five wins and ten points from 11 matches before the game against SRH. LSG need to win all of their remaining three games to get to 16 points and give themselves a chance to qualify for the playoffs. The competition is tight with three teams already having qualified.
