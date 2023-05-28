"Disappointing result"- MI captain Rohit Sharma after his side's IPL 2023 campaign ended after loss vs GT in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma expressed disappointment after their IPL 2023 journey ended following the loss against Gujarat Titans (GT). They lost by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, May 26.

MI were dented with multiple injury blows since the beginning of the season. Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson were ruled out of IPL 2023 while Jofra Archer only played a few matches before returning to England.

The absence of three primary pacers heavily weakened MI's bowling attack. Their batting department, however, was in imperious form for most of the tournament and helped them reach the playoffs stage.

GT opener Shubman Gill (129) exposed MI's fragile bowling attack by smashing a sensational century and powered them to 233/3 in the second qualifier on Friday. MI batters tried their best but fell short in the pressure match against a quality Gujarat bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma reflected on their campaign by sharing a team picture on his official Instagram handle. He wrote:

"Disappointing result but very proud of the effort from the team throughout the season. 👏

"Clearly a disappointing year with the bat"- Tom Moody on Rohit Sharma's batting form in IPL 2023

While recently speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, Australian legend Tom Moody reviewed Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's performances in IPL 2023. He opined that Rohit did not live up to expectations in the batting department. However, he credited the MI skipper for consistently displaying aggressive intent and leading the way for his side.

Moody said:

"Clearly a disappointing year with the bat, there is no question about that. He would look back on it a little bit frustrated."

He added:

"But one thing I did admire with Rohit Sharma was the consistency of the way he presented himself and the intent he played with and I think that's really important is that he clearly had that mantra this year that this is the way that we are playing our cricket, we've got the depth in our batting, I am going to lead from the front and show that intent."

Crediting Rohit Sharma's leadership and the impact of his intent on the dressing room, Moody added:

"He got criticized and has been criticised for it but I think the consistency of showing that intent is important, it may have not reflected on the scoreboard but it reflected in the dressing room where others drew energy from that leadership."

Rohit scored just 332 runs at an average of 20.75 in IPL 2023.

