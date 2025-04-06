"Doesn't even look like they're trying" - Former India opener's blunt take on CSK after loss to DC in IPL 2025

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer questioned the intent of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) unit in their crushing 25-run loss at home to the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 5. The five-time champions were outplayed by their opponent throughout to lose their third consecutive match of IPL 2025.

After conceding a seemingly above-par 183 on a typical Chennai wicket, the CSK batters fell away from the get-go. The Men in Yellow fell to 74 for 5 inside the first eleven overs before Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni joined hands.

The duo added an unbeaten 84 off 56 deliveries but displayed no intent throughout their partnership as CSK fizzled away without a fight.

Talking about CSK's defeat post-match on ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer said:

"If their top order doesn't fire and Dube gets out, it looks like they shut shop very quickly. They feel really, really behind the game and it doesn't even look like they're trying. That approach has been the most surprising to me; it's twice in two games, where they shut shop too early. That's a major concern for CSK."

He added:

"They're losing too many wickets upfront. Whether it would be form or poor shot selection, whether it would be selection alone, and maybe throwing around too many players and those players might be feeling like, 'I don't know if I'm in or out,' and that could be something we're not used to when looking at a Chennai team. Usually, they're stable, a good decision-making team and franchise. The team is like they're a bit rattled at the moment."

Despite the required run rate getting out of control, the two CSK batters scored only three boundaries and a maximum between the 10th and 18th overs. The loss relegated CSK to ninth on the points table with only two points in four matches.

"Their top order is really struggling" - Mark Boucher

Former South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher believes the CSK top order's struggle to provide starts is the major concern for the side thus far in IPL 2025. CSK have gotten off to poor starts in all four matches this season, resulting in the side not posting 180 batting first or in run-chases.

"Their top order is really struggling. And we talk about your lower order which has been historically very strong and finishing off games, the [Ravindra] Jadejas, the Dhonis - the Dhoni little cameos that they usually have - they're walking in just after ten overs. So, there's a lot left to do from just a batsmanship perspective, and that's where they're getting it wrong," said Boucher.

CSK will look to stop the rut and get back to winning ways in their next encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, April 8.

